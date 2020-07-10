Delaware State Univ. to make historic acquisition of Wesley College

Delaware State, a historically Black university, has signed an agreement to take over Dover’s financially struggling Wesley College.

Under the deal announced Thursday afternoon, Delaware State would become the first historically Black college or university (HBCU) to acquire a non-HBCU school. That’s according to former DSU president Harry Williams, who now heads up the Thurgood Marshall College Fund.

“This is an unprecedented landmark in the long history of HBCUs,” Williams said. “I am not surprised that Delaware State University is leading the way.”

There have been rumors about Wesley being acquired in recent years. In February, the school was reportedly close to merging with Florida-based, St. Leo University and there also had been talk that the University of Delaware would take over the school. Wesley has struggled to keep up enrollment, and despite being a private school, state lawmakers have given Wesley $6 million in funding over the past two years.

The acquisition would fill DSU’s long-time need for campus presence in downtown Dover and would allow for more growth for the school that’s seen enrollment increase by 40% in the past decade. That growth has bucked the trend for HBCUs nationally. Five HBCUs have shut their doors within the last six years. And Cheyney University near Philadelphia teetered on the brink last year.