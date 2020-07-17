College football a no-go in Delaware this fall

College football fields in Delaware will be quiet this fall.

Both the University of Delaware in Newark and Delaware State University in Dover have canceled their fall sports seasons.

“The health and safety of our student-athletes, coaches and entire community has always been, and will continue to be our top priority,” said Chrissi Rawak, UD athletic director. “To mitigate risk and compete in a safe and healthy environment, ultimately this was a decision that needed to be made.”

UD is part of the Colonial Athletic Conference which has only canceled football, but Rawak said UD will cancel the entire fall sports program including cross country, field hockey, soccer, volleyball, rowing, tennis and golf.

UD will explore the possibility of scheduling some fall sports for next spring if possible. “We will do everything we can to give our student-athletes and coaches an opportunity to compete for the University of Delaware as soon as it’s safe to do so,” Rawak said.

Even if they don’t participate this season, the school will honor student athletes’ scholarships this year.

Del. State is also canceling all fall sports along with football. Director of Athletics David S. Gines said the suspension of fall sports doesn’t mean student athletes won’t be active in the coming months. “Suspended competition affords all of our 18 programs and 450 student-athletes with intensive opportunities to train, practice, and develop their crafts on-campus,” he said. “We are also preparing for amended seasons and schedules still yet ahead.”

Through a partnership with Testing for America, DSU’s student-athletes will be regularly tested when they return to campus this fall.

DSU and UD both plan to have students back on campus for in-person learning this fall.

At the end of June, Division III Wesley College announced its football program, along with other fall sports, would still go on, but the school is still consulting with various athletic conferences and the NCAA about those games still scheduled.