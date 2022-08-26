Delaware school districts work to address bus driver shortage

School districts in Delaware appear to be better managing the nationwide school bus driver shortage that plagued many schools last year. But it’s taken a lot of work for districts in the rapidly growing New Castle County area to make sure students have reliable rides to and from school.

The Appoquinimink School District and Red Clay Consolidated School Districts were among the districts forced to change their transportation strategies in order to improve travel times and prevent students from arriving and departing from school earlier or later than necessary.

One of the solutions districts implemented last year was “double-backing,” in which buses would make their first run of students and then return back to the neighborhoods to collect a second round.

“I know that when people take off for various reasons that some of us have to double up and do extra runs in order to make the day go smooth,” said Dorothy Ray, a school bus driver from Red Clay.

Even pre-pandemic, driver shortages have been an issue, though COVID added another set of barriers.

“Our district, specifically, for years we were lucky that we had the retirement age population that would come and drive a bus for us,” said Tom Poehlmann, director of safety, security, and operations for Appoquinimink. “But then during COVID, because of the fears of getting sick, they dropped off. So that really exacerbated the problem for our Appoquinimink… and what caused us to be in somewhat of a crisis over the last couple of years.”