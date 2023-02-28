Out of 4,000 total positions, more than 900 are currently unfilled. That’s more than 20 percent of all DHSS jobs.

“We still continue to have record high vacancies,” Magarik told members of the Joint Finance Committee in Dover last week. “Really, our vacancy rate keeps going up and across the department.”

She said while nearly 23 percent of all positions across DHSS are unfilled, in some parts of the department that number is as high as 50 to 60 percent.

State Sen. Trey Paradee asked what DHSS was doing to help fill the gaps.

“The folks where you really have a need are really the people that are on the front lines, people who were delivering services,” he said. “What can we do to help you?”

She pointed to Gov. John Carney’s plan to increase pay for workers across state government as part of the solution. That proposal in his $7.2 billion spending plan includes $149.7 million for raises of 3 percent to 9 percent for state employees.