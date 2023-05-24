Delaware committee approves state pay raises, adds funds for marijuana industry

Members of the Delaware legislature’s budget-writing committee began marking up Gov. John Carney’s spending plan for the upcoming fiscal year on Tuesday by approving across-the-board pay raises of up to 9% for state employees.

The Joint Finance Committee approved Carney’s plan to give state workers pay raises ranging from 3% to 9%, depending on their pay grades. Employees making less than $50,000 a year would see their pay increase between 7% and 9%, with the lowest pay grades receiving the highest percentage increases. Employees making roughly $100,000 or more annually would see a 3% pay raise.

Public school employees also would receive a 3% raise, with teachers getting an additional 6% pay hike for a total salary increase of 9%.

The average state employee salary of $52,033 per year would increase 6%.

The pay increases approved Tuesday follow pay hikes ranging from 2% to 9% that government workers received this year. The new fiscal year begins July 1.

“As we responsibly did last year, we’re targeting working Delawareans who most need a raise,” committee co-chair Rep. William Carson, a Smyrna Democrat, said in a news release.

“By continuing to use a sliding scale for raises, we are ensuring all employees receive a raise, but we’re preventing those on the lower end of the pay scale from falling further behind,” Carson added, noting the rising costs of goods and services.

The committee also Carney’s recommendation of establishing a $15 minimum wage for full-time state employees.

Panel members also added millions of dollars and several new positions to Carney’s recommended budget to reflect passage of a marijuana legalization bill that the Democratic governor allowed to become law without his signature.