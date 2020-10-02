Gov. John Carney’s emergency stay-at-home order in mid-March disrupted the school year and forced hundreds of businesses to close. The unprecedented crisis resulted in major upheaval for Delaware’s economy.

Now, as coronavirus numbers tick up, a new report offers ways to combat a possible resurgence of COVID-19 cases in a more targeted way, without causing the turmoil that resulted from shutting down the entire state.

“We need to learn to be able to manage the risk without complete shutdowns, which is one way to control the virus,” Carney said. “We have learned a lot, and some of those things are pretty simple. And they require very small sacrifices by each of us.”

The big concern in the coming months is the combination of flu patients and COVID patients that could overwhelm Delaware hospitals. Coronavirus-related hospitalizations peaked in the state in April at more than 330 patients. Though that was still well below the state’s hospital capacity, the number of flu patients approaches that number some years.

“So if you combine that with COVID-19 hospitalizations, which right now are at 64, you’re talking about a number that is approaching capacity there and a big concern,” Carney said.

This week, the governor got a report of recommendations on how to better respond to what could be a new wave of coronavirus cases.

The Pandemic Resurgence Advisory Committee, which was created in June, delivered its final report Wednesday. The committee split into three subgroups focused on health care, business and equity.

Among its recommendations, the group encouraged Carney to relax business restrictions as quickly as possible without risking a resurgence. Bars, restaurants and other businesses that were shuttered mid-March weren’t able to reopen, even on a limited basis, for more than three months.

“Our primary goal, which I think is very much shared across all three groups, is with health in mind, to avoid a complete shutdown of the state again in the unlucky event of a resurgence,” said Katie Wilkinson, chair of the board of directors of the Delaware State Chamber of Commerce. She also led the Pandemic Resurgence Advisory Committee’s business subcommittee.

Wilkinson urged better communication to business leaders about why decisions are made.

“The ongoing demand of business owners [is] for clarification, clarity, consistency and rationale around decisions,” she said. “We’re finding ways to use health stats to help our business owners across the state understand risks, understand the decisions they need to make in order to stay open, serve their clients and continue to function.”