Wilmington families crowd drugstore test site, to support ‘community pop-ups’

Are you on the front lines of the coronavirus? Help us report on the pandemic.

Aaron Bass observed the bottleneck of cars growing outside a Walgreens pharmacy near Claymont.

The vehicles, which spilled out onto Philadelphia Pike, were there for drive-up coronavirus testing.

“The line has not moved since I’ve been here,’’ Bass told WHYY News after inviting a reporter to see the logjam. “It is one person in a car, eight minutes per test. We organized this because we wanted to test the system.”

Bass heads EastSide Charter School, 4 miles away in Wilmington’s impoverished Riverside area, where almost all residents are Black. The school has hosted two pop-up sites in its parking lot this month, including Wednesday, when 500 people were tested in 3 ½ hours. That’s 20 people every eight minutes.

One person being tested at EastSide was William DeLussey, who works nearby. It took him just a few minutes to register using his cell phone and complete the non-intrusive saliva swab test at EastSide as a steady stream of people did the same.

“I have done it here before,” DeLussey said. “I like the way it’s set up. It’s efficient. it doesn’t cause any kind of confusion and congestion. It’s off the beaten path, yet it’s accessible enough for people to get to.”

In Delaware, where nearly 20,000 people have tested positive for COVID-19 and 258,000 have tested negative since the first case was recorded March 11, a robust menu of testing options is available.

Residents can go to 19 permanent sites at state service facilities and health centers, drive up to the window at eight Walgreens pharmacies, do at-home, mail-in evaluations, and walk or drive into parking lots at several so-called “community pop-up’ sites. (Click here to find where to get a test in Delaware today or in the future.)