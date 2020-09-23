Del. coronavirus recovery: State now offering at-home COVID testing

Are you on the front lines of the coronavirus? Help us report on the pandemic.

Since the start of the pandemic, 19,761 Delawareans have been diagnosed with the coronavirus. That’s a daily increase of 93. On average, over the past two weeks, the state is averaging about 104 new cases every day. There are 62 COVID-19 patients currently being treated at Delaware hospitals. So far, 628 people have died from coronavirus-related causes.

In-home testing begins

There’s been lots of talk this year about voting by mail, now Delaware residents can get COVID-19 tested by mail.

The state unveiled a new system that will allow residents, especially those at higher risk of infection, to take a coronavirus test in the comfort of their home. The state will prioritize tests for residents over the age of 60 and those in communities where the infection rate is on the rise.

Here are the mobile saliva-based testing sites happening this week. For a full list of testing sites, including the additional permanent testing sites visit https://t.co/Ucc6NPuFL5 Register in advance: https://t.co/WgXERDQ7bU pic.twitter.com/coxpnfVHC6 — Governor John Carney (@JohnCarneyDE) September 21, 2020

The at-home tests were first launched in August to test all school teachers in the state, said A.J. Schall, director of the Delaware Emergency Management Agency. “It worked well, and we decided to roll it out for Delaware residents,” he said. “We want to stress the convenience.”

The kits are sent overnight via UPS. A medical provider will guide residents through the simple swab test in a ZOOM video conference session. The swab is then sent back to the states and results will be delivered over email in 48 to 72 hours.

“We have capacity here and we want to make sure people take advantage of it,” he said.

The test simply involves putting saliva in a tube, and is not the more intrusive nasal swab.