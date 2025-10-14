What are journalists missing from the state of Delaware? What would you most like WHYY News to cover? Let us know.

When Iron Hill Brewery and Restaurant — a Delaware-born chain once celebrated for its craft beers and community feel — filed for bankruptcy this year, many were shocked. But within that state’s restaurant community, the reaction went beyond surprise. For some, it felt more like a warning.

“Restaurants add so much luster to our daily lives across Delaware and every neighborhood and every corner of our community,” said Carrie Leishman, president and CEO of the Delaware Restaurant Association. “So when I hear of any restaurant closing, whether it’s a small restaurant or a big restaurant, it really doesn’t matter … there’s a loss to not only the people they employed, but also to the people that they served.”

Iron Hill was far from the only restaurant facing serious challenges, Leishman said, pointing to the closure of Galluccio’s Restaurant in Wilmington along with the plethora of Starbucks closing across the country.

The true cost of running a restaurant

Running a restaurant may appear easy from the outside — bustling tables, full dining rooms and a long wait time. However, behind the scenes, most owners are fighting a quiet financial battle.

“It’s tough because it isn’t a typical small business with a couple people inside,” Leishman said. “Imagine we’re manufacturing in the back, we’re service in the front. It’s a very labor-intensive industry and the profit margins are razor thin.”

She explained that the average restaurant operates on margins of just 3 to 5% even in good years. The cost of food, labor and utilities has soared since the pandemic while consumer spending has softened.

“If the consumer’s eggs at the grocery store has gone up three times, imagine what that does to a restaurant,” she said. “You may walk into a restaurant and say, ‘Oh, it’s busy.’ But that doesn’t mean the profit is there.”

A small restaurant’s perspective

For Berenice Lara Pulido, owner of Los Mayas Mexican Restaurant in Millsboro, Delaware, Iron Hill’s bankruptcy served as a wake-up call — a reminder of just how fragile the restaurant industry can be for smaller, independent businesses.

“Mi reacción al escuchar que cerrarían fue más que nada como un recordatorio tanto como para mí, tanto como a los que están en la industria que todo puede suceder”, Lara Pulido dijo. “La clave es saber administrarlo … no tener un mal manejo de dinero, descuidar la calidad de la comida, ni la atención al cliente”.

“My reaction upon hearing they were closing was more than anything a reminder, both for myself and for those in the industry, that anything can happen,” Lara Pulido said. “The key is knowing how to manage it … not mismanage money, neglecting the quality of the food, [or] customer service.”