Delaware House speaker keeps her gavel despite leadership challenge

Some current House progressives say the challenge to leadership rose from frustrations about bills being killed and broken promises. The speaker controls what legislation goes to the floor and makes committee assignments.

However, the failed attempt could signal the level of influence the left wing of the caucus has, despite five of the nine new Democratic state representatives coming from the Working Families Party.

Friction between Minor-Brown and Wilson-Anton was visible during this past legislative session. But Minor-Brown said she disputed the idea that there is a divide inside the caucus between progressive and more centrist Democrats.

“I hope we can get to a point where we all can place ourselves under that Democratic umbrella,” she said. “If we are all Democrats, then we should be able to collaborate and move forward with healthy disagreement.”

Freshman state Rep.-elect Rae Krantz, a Working Families Party member, told WHYY News before Wednesday’s vote that she was looking for leaders who would allow everyone’s voice to be heard and give representatives the respect they deserve.

“We elect our leadership to have people to help guide the process, but that doesn’t elevate them above any other elected official,” she said. “We’re all elected by our districts. We’re all representatives of our constituents. People in leadership should recognize that and be a conduit of the work that gets done. Not someone who’s using that power to have power over other folks in the caucus.”

House leaders still need to be formally elected by the entire House.

The state Senate is expected to meet later this month to elect new leadership. President Pro Tempore Dave Sokola, D-Newark, retired this year after serving since 1990.