Elections 2026

Election 2026: Here’s who won and who lost in Delaware

Democrats maintained their dominance in Delaware’s statewide races.

Voters cast their ballots at the Brooklyn Museum in New York on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2026.

Voters cast their ballots on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2026. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura)

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The 2026 midterms are officially in the rearview mirror, with Democrats maintaining their dominance in Delaware’s statewide races.

Here’s how races shook out across Delaware:

  • U.S. Senate: Three-term Democratic incumbent U.S. Sen. Chris Coons easily defeated Republican Mike Katz.
  • U.S. House: Democratic U.S. Rep. Sarah McBride kept her seat in Congress, beating out Republican challenger Joseph Arminio.
  • State treasurer: Democrat Ted Lauzen defeated Republican Mike Ramone in the open race for state treasurer.
  • Attorney general: Democratic incumbent Kathy Jennings won her third term as attorney general, easily defeating Republican David Graham.
  • State House District 41: Republican John Atkins, a former lawmaker with a history of violence against women, defeated Democrat Ryan Stuckey.

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