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A powerful nor’easter is disrupting Thanksgiving celebrations across Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware, leaving tens of thousands without electricity, flooding coastal communities and upending travel plans on one of the busiest holiday weekends of the year.

In Philadelphia, the storm forced the cancellation of the nation’s oldest Thanksgiving Day parade. High winds damaged construction equipment on the Commodore Barry Bridge, forcing its closure through Saturday. Along the Jersey Shore, communities are grappling with record-breaking tidal flooding, impassable roads and electrical fires.

Sarah Johnson, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Mount Holly, New Jersey, said the worst of the storm is expected Thursday afternoon.

“The strongest winds we’re expecting are going to be through the afternoon,” Johnson said. “And then as we get into the evening, we are expecting the winds to drop off a little bit.”

As of late Thursday morning, the NWS had recorded wind gusts of up to 70 mph in Cape May County, 69 mph near Barnegat Light, New Jersey, and 61 mph in Bucks County, Pennsylvania, Johnson said.

A high wind warning remains in effect for much of the region through Thursday night, with gusts potentially exceeding 70 mph in coastal areas.

Jersey Shore and Delaware experience historic flooding

At Cape May Harbor, the morning high tide reached 9.41 feet, surpassing the previous record of 9.36 feet set during a January 2016 nor’easter, according to 6abc meteorologists.

Bowers Beach, Delaware, also experienced a record high tide, while Lewes, Delaware, and New Jersey’s Great Egg Harbor Bay recorded their third-highest tides.

The January 2016 storm, which brought heavy snowfall, damaging winds and significant coastal flooding to the region, surpassed water levels recorded during Superstorm Sandy in parts of Cape May County. At the time, WHYY News reported that strong winds, a coastal storm and a full moon had contributed to record tidal flooding across southern New Jersey — circumstances similar to those playing out Thursday.

“It’s unusual in the magnitude of the tidal flooding that we have seen, but in terms of the overall pattern and the overall storm system, this isn’t too unusual for this time of year,” Johnson said.

New Jersey Gov. Mikie Sherrill declared a statewide state of emergency Wednesday evening ahead of the storm.

In Atlantic City, Mayor Marty Small urged residents in flood-prone neighborhoods to voluntarily evacuate. An emergency shelter at the Atlantic City Convention Center opened at 6 a.m. Thursday.

Farther south in Sea Isle City, Mayor Len Desiderio told 6abc that flooding had rendered numerous roads impassable and that the city had experienced several electrical fires.

Desiderio said he had requested high-water vehicles from the governor’s office, although no water rescues had yet been necessary.

Near Cape May, several bridges and roads were closed because of flooding and hazardous conditions. The Middle Thorofare Bridge was restricted to emergency vehicles, while police warned of additional hazards posed by electrical lines and blowing debris.

In Delaware, flooding forced the closure of northbound Route 1 between Bethany Beach and Dewey Beach Thursday morning.

Forecasters are now turning their attention to Thursday evening’s high tide.

Johnson said water levels in portions of central New Jersey could match or slightly exceed those experienced Thursday morning.

Tidal flooding is also expected farther inland, including along tidal portions of the Delaware River.