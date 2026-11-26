Thanksgiving nor’easter brings record coastal flooding, damaging winds and power outages to Philly region
A Thanksgiving nor’easter has brought record tidal flooding, power outages, flight delays and damaging winds to Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware.
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A powerful nor’easter is disrupting Thanksgiving celebrations across Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware, leaving tens of thousands without electricity, flooding coastal communities and upending travel plans on one of the busiest holiday weekends of the year.
In Philadelphia, the storm forced the cancellation of the nation’s oldest Thanksgiving Day parade. High winds damaged construction equipment on the Commodore Barry Bridge, forcing its closure through Saturday. Along the Jersey Shore, communities are grappling with record-breaking tidal flooding, impassable roads and electrical fires.
Sarah Johnson, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Mount Holly, New Jersey, said the worst of the storm is expected Thursday afternoon.
“The strongest winds we’re expecting are going to be through the afternoon,” Johnson said. “And then as we get into the evening, we are expecting the winds to drop off a little bit.”
As of late Thursday morning, the NWS had recorded wind gusts of up to 70 mph in Cape May County, 69 mph near Barnegat Light, New Jersey, and 61 mph in Bucks County, Pennsylvania, Johnson said.
A high wind warning remains in effect for much of the region through Thursday night, with gusts potentially exceeding 70 mph in coastal areas.
Jersey Shore and Delaware experience historic flooding
At Cape May Harbor, the morning high tide reached 9.41 feet, surpassing the previous record of 9.36 feet set during a January 2016 nor’easter, according to 6abc meteorologists.
Bowers Beach, Delaware, also experienced a record high tide, while Lewes, Delaware, and New Jersey’s Great Egg Harbor Bay recorded their third-highest tides.
The January 2016 storm, which brought heavy snowfall, damaging winds and significant coastal flooding to the region, surpassed water levels recorded during Superstorm Sandy in parts of Cape May County. At the time, WHYY News reported that strong winds, a coastal storm and a full moon had contributed to record tidal flooding across southern New Jersey — circumstances similar to those playing out Thursday.
“It’s unusual in the magnitude of the tidal flooding that we have seen, but in terms of the overall pattern and the overall storm system, this isn’t too unusual for this time of year,” Johnson said.
New Jersey Gov. Mikie Sherrill declared a statewide state of emergency Wednesday evening ahead of the storm.
In Atlantic City, Mayor Marty Small urged residents in flood-prone neighborhoods to voluntarily evacuate. An emergency shelter at the Atlantic City Convention Center opened at 6 a.m. Thursday.
Farther south in Sea Isle City, Mayor Len Desiderio told 6abc that flooding had rendered numerous roads impassable and that the city had experienced several electrical fires.
Desiderio said he had requested high-water vehicles from the governor’s office, although no water rescues had yet been necessary.
Near Cape May, several bridges and roads were closed because of flooding and hazardous conditions. The Middle Thorofare Bridge was restricted to emergency vehicles, while police warned of additional hazards posed by electrical lines and blowing debris.
In Delaware, flooding forced the closure of northbound Route 1 between Bethany Beach and Dewey Beach Thursday morning.
Forecasters are now turning their attention to Thursday evening’s high tide.
Johnson said water levels in portions of central New Jersey could match or slightly exceed those experienced Thursday morning.
Tidal flooding is also expected farther inland, including along tidal portions of the Delaware River.
Tens of thousands without power on Thanksgiving
As families prepared Thanksgiving meals Thursday, tens of thousands of electricity customers across the region were without power.
Around midday, more than 73,000 customers across Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware were experiencing outages.
PECO activated its emergency response organization ahead of the storm, mobilizing crews and contractors in anticipation of widespread outages.
The NWS also warned that damaging winds could bring down trees and power lines, with additional outages possible as winds strengthen throughout Thursday afternoon.
Thanksgiving travel and celebrations disrupted
Philadelphia’s annual Thanksgiving Day parade, a tradition dating back to 1920, was among the most prominent casualties of Thursday’s weather.
Organizers initially announced Wednesday that the parade’s signature helium balloons would be grounded because of the anticipated high winds. They later canceled the entire outdoor parade with ABC instead hosting a televised celebration
Other holiday events, including Abington’s annual Gobble Wobble Thanksgiving Day run, were also canceled.
The storm has created complications for those traveling to and from Thanksgiving gatherings.
The Delaware River Port Authority announced Thursday that the Commodore Barry Bridge, which connects Chester, Pennsylvania, and Bridgeport, New Jersey, is expected to remain closed until Saturday after high winds extensively damaged work platforms above the roadway. No injuries were reported, and officials have not established a specific reopening time. Crews will begin securing the damaged platforms once winds subside enough for them to safely access the equipment, according to the authority.
At Philadelphia International Airport, 40 flights had been delayed and four canceled as of noon Thursday. The figures include all reported disruptions at the airport, not just those attributed to weather.
The Cape May-Lewes Ferry, which connects South Jersey and Delaware, also canceled four Thanksgiving Day departures because of anticipated high winds.
NWS meteorologist Johnson encouraged motorists, particularly those driving high-profile vehicles, to consider delaying their trips until conditions improve.
“Particularly be very cautious of bridges,” Johnson said. “There may be some speed restrictions and other things on the bridges when we’re talking about wind speeds this high.”
When will conditions improve?
While coastal flooding and damaging winds have been the primary concerns so far, forecasters are also anticipating periods of moderate to heavy rainfall Thursday afternoon.
The NWS is forecasting widespread rainfall totals of 2 to 4 inches in areas along and southeast of the region’s urban corridor, with higher amounts possible in parts of coastal New Jersey and the Delmarva Peninsula.
Johnson said the heavier rainfall could lead to flash flooding, particularly in heavily developed areas where rainwater cannot easily soak into the ground.
The urban corridor stretching from Wilmington through Philadelphia to Trenton is an area forecasters will be monitoring closely throughout the afternoon, she said.
Philadelphia could also experience its wettest Thanksgiving on record, according to 6abc meteorologists.
Winds are expected to ease Thursday evening and overnight before picking up again Friday, although they will be blowing from a different direction and are not expected to be as strong.
Johnson encouraged residents to continue monitoring forecasts and remain flexible with holiday plans, particularly if they involve traveling during the strongest winds.
There is, however, some good news for those hoping to enjoy the remainder of the holiday weekend.
“Once we get past the breezy conditions tomorrow, the rest of the weekend looks pretty nice,” Johnson said.
Why is this storm happening?
The storm, known as a nor’easter because its winds typically blow from the northeast along the coast, is the result of a powerful low-pressure system moving northward along the Eastern Seaboard.
Nor’easters are most frequent between September and April, when cold air moving south from Canada encounters warmer air over the Atlantic Ocean, creating favorable conditions for powerful coastal storms to develop.
A low-pressure system was situated over North Carolina Thursday morning, while a strong high-pressure system farther north was moving toward Nova Scotia, according to the National Weather Service’s forecast discussion.
The growing pressure difference between the two systems is helping generate the powerful winds across the Mid-Atlantic.
While coastal storms are relatively common this time of year, Johnson said two factors have combined to make Thursday’s tidal flooding particularly severe.
The first is the full moon, which occurred Tuesday. The gravitational pull of the moon and sun produces higher-than-normal high tides around full and new moons, even without storms. The second is the powerful winds blowing in from the northeast, which push ocean water toward the coast.
“The stronger the winds, and the more prolonged the winds, the more likely that is to have the winds basically pile up the water towards the coast,” Johnson said.
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