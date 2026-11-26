This story originally appeared on 6abc.

A powerful storm is set to impact the Philadelphia region on Thanksgiving Day, bringing heavy rain, damaging winds and the threat of significant coastal flooding.

The dangerous weather has already prompted major changes to holiday plans across the region, including canceling the 6abc Dunkin’ Thanksgiving Day Parade. Instead, a special television presentation will air beginning at 10 a.m. on 6abc.

Major to near-historic flooding is forecast for Atlantic City, Cape May, Lewes, and part of the Delaware Bay.

A High Wind Warning remains in effect through Thursday night for much of the region.

Wind gusts could reach 75 mph along the coast, while inland areas, including Philadelphia and its surrounding suburbs, could see gusts between 55 and 65 mph.

Rain is expected to arrive in Philadelphia early Thursday and continue for 24 hours.