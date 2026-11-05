‘We can have the lives that we deserve’: Delaware Democrats earn legislative supermajorities running on quality-of-life issues
Democrats in the state House flipped three seats formerly held by Republicans throughout the state, including in typically red areas.
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A political landslide swept several Delaware progressives into the state legislature, flipping three seats in the state House and giving Democrats a supermajority in both chambers.
Democrats picked up House seats once held by Republicans in the state’s three counties, representing districts in Middletown, Camden and Long Neck.
“What you’re seeing right now is a vote of confidence from Delawareans across our state,” House Speaker Melissa “Mimi” Minor-Brown said. “They saw the work that we’ve done last year, and they’re ready for us to keep working.”
The victories mirrored the national level, where Democrats won control of the U.S. House and U.S. Senate, securing seats in deep red states, such as Texas, Kansas, North Carolina, South Carolina and Iowa.
Democratic U.S. Sen. Chris Coons, who won a fourth term Tuesday, said that while the results were a referendum on President Donald Trump and his policies, his own party must deliver results.
“This was a wave election, a blue tsunami that is going to reset the political table,” he said. “Now, the challenge for my political party is to realize that we don’t have a mandate; we have a moment, we have an opportunity.”
Having a two-thirds majority in each chamber means that Democrats can pass constitutional amendments without needing votes from Republicans. Democrats have been pushing several constitutional amendments, including protecting same-sex marriage and prohibiting corporations and entities from voting in elections.
Democrats exceed expectations in the House, maintain status quo in Senate
Democrats already had a supermajority in the state Senate, but they failed to extend that majority by flipping a western Kent County Senate seat vacated by a longtime Marydel Republican.
But Democrats outperformed predictions in the state House.
State Rep.-elect Gregg Lindner, a retired media executive, beat Republican Dan Zitofsky, by about 3 percentage points. Republican Rep. Jeff Hilovsky, R-Long Neck, vacated the seat after deciding against seeking reelection.
Ayanna Khan-Flowers, the president and CEO of the Delaware Black Chamber of Commerce, beat her Republican opponent and longtime educator Jamar Money with 64% of the vote, compared with Money’s 36% to earn state Rep. Kevin Hensley’s seat. She did not respond to a request for comment.
Hensley pleaded guilty last year to driving drunk and crashing into a car on Route 1 near Milford. As part of the agreement, Hensley lost his driver’s license and was put on probation.
Annie Norman, who served for 24 years as Delaware’s state librarian, ousted incumbent state Rep. Lyndon Yearick, R-Camden, by just 150 votes. She’ll represent House District 34.
Democratic state Rep.-elect Dave Redlawsk, a former University of Delaware political science professor, will occupy now state Sen.-elect Mara Gorman’s Newark seat, representing House District 23. Gorman is replacing retiring Senate President Pro Tempore Dave Sokola.
Redlawsk said he was surprised and excited to see Democrats pick up three seats in the House.
“I think it points to a couple of things,” he said. “One, it points to voters thinking to a great extent Republicans have kind of gone off the rails. Secondly, that Democrats are offering change, even here in Delaware.”
Lindner said he understands why his win would be so surprising.
“There’s probably more registered Republicans than Democrats within the district, but our district has the largest number of unaffiliated voters of any district within the state,” he said. “I think sometimes people may not look at the numbers in that kind of detail.”
Redlawsk said the large-scale deportation efforts by federal immigration agents across the country could have also contributed to the pickups in the state House.
“There’s a significant Hispanic population in Sussex [County], and two years ago, we saw nationally these voters move towards Trump,” he said. “This year, we saw them massively rebound to the Democrats and I suspect that that played a role as well, after the appalling things that the Trump administration has been doing in those communities.”
Delaware Republican Party Chair Gene Truono said his party’s candidates performed better in the state than many Republicans did nationally.
“I was a little disappointed because we didn’t flip any seats,” he said. “We fared okay in Delaware. I think we’re just going to hunker down and work hard and continue to fight in [2027] and hopefully have some flips and wins in ‘28.”
A new crop of progressives entering the Delaware legislature
Working Families Party candidates who bested their primary opponents also won easily Tuesday night. Five of the nine new state representatives are Working Families Party members. State Sen.-elect Shay Frisby, D-North Brandywine, is also a member.
State Rep.-elect Rae Krantz, is a software engineer who is replacing retiring state Rep. Debra Heffernan, D-Bellefonte. She said she wants to improve the quality of life for constituents and all Delawareans.
“I really ran on this vision that we can have the lives that we deserve. We don’t have to struggle quite so hard,” she said. “People don’t have to work multiple jobs. We can have houses that are affordable. We can check the monopoly powers of our electric suppliers, and make sure that we’re able to live our lives.”
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