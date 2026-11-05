Democrats exceed expectations in the House, maintain status quo in Senate

Democrats already had a supermajority in the state Senate, but they failed to extend that majority by flipping a western Kent County Senate seat vacated by a longtime Marydel Republican.

But Democrats outperformed predictions in the state House.

State Rep.-elect Gregg Lindner, a retired media executive, beat Republican Dan Zitofsky, by about 3 percentage points. Republican Rep. Jeff Hilovsky, R-Long Neck, vacated the seat after deciding against seeking reelection.

Ayanna Khan-Flowers, the president and CEO of the Delaware Black Chamber of Commerce, beat her Republican opponent and longtime educator Jamar Money with 64% of the vote, compared with Money’s 36% to earn state Rep. Kevin Hensley’s seat. She did not respond to a request for comment.

Hensley pleaded guilty last year to driving drunk and crashing into a car on Route 1 near Milford. As part of the agreement, Hensley lost his driver’s license and was put on probation.

Annie Norman, who served for 24 years as Delaware’s state librarian, ousted incumbent state Rep. Lyndon Yearick, R-Camden, by just 150 votes. She’ll represent House District 34.

Democratic state Rep.-elect Dave Redlawsk, a former University of Delaware political science professor, will occupy now state Sen.-elect Mara Gorman’s Newark seat, representing House District 23. Gorman is replacing retiring Senate President Pro Tempore Dave Sokola.

Redlawsk said he was surprised and excited to see Democrats pick up three seats in the House.

“I think it points to a couple of things,” he said. “One, it points to voters thinking to a great extent Republicans have kind of gone off the rails. Secondly, that Democrats are offering change, even here in Delaware.”

Lindner said he understands why his win would be so surprising.

“There’s probably more registered Republicans than Democrats within the district, but our district has the largest number of unaffiliated voters of any district within the state,” he said. “I think sometimes people may not look at the numbers in that kind of detail.”

Redlawsk said the large-scale deportation efforts by federal immigration agents across the country could have also contributed to the pickups in the state House.

“There’s a significant Hispanic population in Sussex [County], and two years ago, we saw nationally these voters move towards Trump,” he said. “This year, we saw them massively rebound to the Democrats and I suspect that that played a role as well, after the appalling things that the Trump administration has been doing in those communities.”

Delaware Republican Party Chair Gene Truono said his party’s candidates performed better in the state than many Republicans did nationally.

“I was a little disappointed because we didn’t flip any seats,” he said. “We fared okay in Delaware. I think we’re just going to hunker down and work hard and continue to fight in [2027] and hopefully have some flips and wins in ‘28.”