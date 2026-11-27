‘We feel unsafe’: University of Delaware College Republicans detail series of clashes with GOP House candidate Arminio
The students had beseeched state Republican leaders to admonish the 71-year-old candidate, to no avail.
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By the time Election Day arrived on Nov. 3, the college Republicans at the University of Delaware were beyond fed up with Joseph Arminio, the GOP’s nominee for Delaware’s lone congressional seat.
Members of the college group said they had several uncomfortable confrontations with a combative Arminio on and off campus throughout the campaign.
Those episodes occurred over a two-month period during a race in which Arminio was removed from a candidate forum for misgendering incumbent U.S. Rep. Sarah McBride, his Democratic foe and the first transgender member of Congress.
Tim Schugsta, the UD group’s president, said that in addition to Arminio’s behavior toward McBride on Sept. 17 at the Jewish Community Center, Arminio had also:
- Called Dr. Mike Katz, the party’s endorsed U.S. Senate candidate, an “Israeli agent” at the Delaware GOP’s state convention in April.
- Disrupted the Involvement Fair in August for clubs at UD’s Newark campus, making students uncomfortable at an event where the college Republicans were looking to recruit members.
- Tried to get into the club’s private town hall event on campus with Katz on Oct. 19.
- Approached and harangued a club and party members later that night at the Deer Park Tavern, a popular gathering place for UD students, leaving many members feeling unsafe and leading Schugsta to report the incident to city police.
- Showed up at a state party office in Glasgow on Oct. 29 while a few members made calls on behalf of Katz and other candidates, got into an argument with them and tried to take Schugsta’s phone out of his hand.
On Oct. 30 — four days before the general election — Schugsta recapped those alleged incidents in a letter to the state party’s chairman and director, beseeching them to intervene and tell Arminio “not to harass, approach, or attempt to initiate conversations” with club members or Katz volunteers.
On Election Day, McBride trounced Arminio, winning 64% of the vote.
Gene Truono, the state GOP chair, and Paula Ireton, state GOP director, did not admonish Arminio as Schugsta requested, however. So Schugsta issued a new release on Nov. 13 that criticized party leadership.
“The safety of college students should never be negotiable. It should never be subordinate to political relationships. And it should never take a public controversy for state party leadership to recognize its responsibility,” Schugsta wrote.
Arminio, a 71-year-old political scientist and author who has taught at other universities, would not comment on his interactions with the UD group, except to say he would not respond to “bickering” by fellow Republicans.
Arminio also lashed out at WHYY News for reporting on the controversy.
“You are not interested in engaging in what actually happened,” Arminio told WHYY News. “You are not interested in the good of the country.”
Katz, who is Jewish, would not comment on what Arminio allegedly called him, in reference to his relationship with Israel, but did not deny that it had occurred.
Ireton told WHYY News she did reach out to Schugsta but he said that didn’t happen until after he released the statement, and they have not spoken about the matter. Ireton and Truono said they were unfairly being put in the middle of an intraparty dispute for which they had received conflicting information that they would not discuss.
“I don’t think it’s in the purview of the chair of the party to weigh in and pick sides because that doesn’t help us as Republicans,” Truono said. “And to talk badly of other Republicans is also not good for us.”
Schugsta said he and his fellow college club members are not only distressed by the encounters with Arminio, but also with lack of intervention from state GOP leaders.
“I’m just kind of appalled by the whole situation, starting from April when Armenia made the comment to Katz and just with progression” of the confrontations with the candidate, Schugsta said. “It felt like he was more and more erratic, more and more belligerent. When I have members in my club, reaching out to tell me, ‘Hey, I don’t feel safe,’ that’s the biggest responsibility I take.“
Schugsta said he’s also disappointed with the state party for not publicly defending college students who worked so hard to elect candidates including Katz, who nonetheless lost badly to Democratic incumbent U.S. Sen. Chris Coons.
Schugsta said the party leadership’s silence is especially galling since their efforts have come in a losing battle in a state where Democrats hold all nine elective offices, two-thirds supermajorities in both chambers of the General Assembly and all seats on Wilmington City Council and New Castle County Council.
“The fact that I didn’t even get a response from them was completely appalling to me, to the point that I felt it was a real dereliction of duty,” Schugsta said.
‘Could you please leave. We’re trying to enjoy our meal?’
Kaitlin Houck, the college Republicans’ vice president, said she was disturbed by Arminio’s behavior at the campus event in August. She said she became alarmed after he accosted them at the Deer Park and later appeared while they were making phone calls.
She said Schugsta “politely asked” Arminio to leave their area at the Innovation Fair because they could not be involved with a candidate who wasn’t endorsed by the party. U.S. House candidate Earl Cooper — not Arminio — had been endorsed by the state GOP at the April convention.
Instead, Houck said that Arminio “was very aggressive” and told them he paid for their display table — which he had not done — and began bothering students at the event by talking about forgiving student loans and other issues.
“It doesn’t put a great impression on us that this random old man was standing next to our table, would be giving them the slips of paper, trying to start conversations with them, especially when they were clearly uncomfortable,” Houck said.
Arminio won the September primary for the House nomination, but Schugsta’s group had already decided not to work on his behalf.
At the Oct. 29 event for Katz at the Trabant University Center, Ariminio tried to enter but was turned away. Later, however, he approached a group of club members and party activists as they ate and drank at Deer Park, and complained that a campaign aide had been kicked out of the Katz event, members said.
“He was saying this very aggressively, yelling it to the point where the servers in this restaurant are looking and they’re a little confused at the situation,” Houck said. “We asked him repeatedly, ‘We feel harassed, we feel unsafe. Could you please leave? We’re trying to enjoy our meal.’”
Arminio left after continuing his tirade for a few minutes, Houck said.
“It felt very scary, especially because it was dark out. We were concerned about our safety walking back to our dorms,” said Houck, who added that a party activist drove a few members back to their dorms.
Houck also said she was alarmed on Oct. 29 when she saw Arminio try to take Schugsta’s phone while they made calls at the GOP’s Colonial Region headquarters in Glasgow. Arminio had entered the office to use a computer but soon began arguing with members, she said.
Arminio left on his own after being asked to go, but lingered outside, so they locked the doors, Shugsta and Houck said. Then Schugsta called the regional GOP chair, Nicholas Kubin, and requested that he come and mediate the situation.
Kubin said Arminio was irritated and wanted to go back inside. Kubin said the two went back in and he urged everybody to calm down.
“I told them at the time, ‘Hey guys, now’s not the time to be arguing amongst each other. We got to all work together and whatever issues there are between you guys, we can figure that out after the election,’” Kubin recalled.
Everybody agreed to coordinate use of the office in the future, said Kubin, who added that he hopes the feuding Republicans can work together for the good of the party.
Kubin said he understands Schugsta’s position and is “trying to understand” Arminio’s perspective. But Kubin said he credits the college kids for spending their time away from the books on political campaigns.
“They’re doing great things for the party in the state. It’s great to see young people doing this stuff,” Kubin said. “They could be out partying like most college kids do at that age, you know, but they’re not. They’re sitting in an office making phone calls for a politician.”
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