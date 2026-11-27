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By the time Election Day arrived on Nov. 3, the college Republicans at the University of Delaware were beyond fed up with Joseph Arminio, the GOP’s nominee for Delaware’s lone congressional seat.

Members of the college group said they had several uncomfortable confrontations with a combative Arminio on and off campus throughout the campaign.

Those episodes occurred over a two-month period during a race in which Arminio was removed from a candidate forum for misgendering incumbent U.S. Rep. Sarah McBride, his Democratic foe and the first transgender member of Congress.

Tim Schugsta, the UD group’s president, said that in addition to Arminio’s behavior toward McBride on Sept. 17 at the Jewish Community Center, Arminio had also:

Called Dr. Mike Katz, the party’s endorsed U.S. Senate candidate, an “Israeli agent” at the Delaware GOP’s state convention in April.

Disrupted the Involvement Fair in August for clubs at UD’s Newark campus, making students uncomfortable at an event where the college Republicans were looking to recruit members.

Tried to get into the club’s private town hall event on campus with Katz on Oct. 19.

Approached and harangued a club and party members later that night at the Deer Park Tavern, a popular gathering place for UD students, leaving many members feeling unsafe and leading Schugsta to report the incident to city police.

Showed up at a state party office in Glasgow on Oct. 29 while a few members made calls on behalf of Katz and other candidates, got into an argument with them and tried to take Schugsta’s phone out of his hand.

On Oct. 30 — four days before the general election — Schugsta recapped those alleged incidents in a letter to the state party’s chairman and director, beseeching them to intervene and tell Arminio “not to harass, approach, or attempt to initiate conversations” with club members or Katz volunteers.

On Election Day, McBride trounced Arminio, winning 64% of the vote.

Gene Truono, the state GOP chair, and Paula Ireton, state GOP director, did not admonish Arminio as Schugsta requested, however. So Schugsta issued a new release on Nov. 13 that criticized party leadership.

“The safety of college students should never be negotiable. It should never be subordinate to political relationships. And it should never take a public controversy for state party leadership to recognize its responsibility,” Schugsta wrote.

Arminio, a 71-year-old political scientist and author who has taught at other universities, would not comment on his interactions with the UD group, except to say he would not respond to “bickering” by fellow Republicans.

Arminio also lashed out at WHYY News for reporting on the controversy.

“You are not interested in engaging in what actually happened,” Arminio told WHYY News. “You are not interested in the good of the country.”

Katz, who is Jewish, would not comment on what Arminio allegedly called him, in reference to his relationship with Israel, but did not deny that it had occurred.

Ireton told WHYY News she did reach out to Schugsta but he said that didn’t happen until after he released the statement, and they have not spoken about the matter. Ireton and Truono said they were unfairly being put in the middle of an intraparty dispute for which they had received conflicting information that they would not discuss.

“I don’t think it’s in the purview of the chair of the party to weigh in and pick sides because that doesn’t help us as Republicans,” Truono said. “And to talk badly of other Republicans is also not good for us.”

Schugsta said he and his fellow college club members are not only distressed by the encounters with Arminio, but also with lack of intervention from state GOP leaders.

“I’m just kind of appalled by the whole situation, starting from April when Armenia made the comment to Katz and just with progression” of the confrontations with the candidate, Schugsta said. “It felt like he was more and more erratic, more and more belligerent. When I have members in my club, reaching out to tell me, ‘Hey, I don’t feel safe,’ that’s the biggest responsibility I take.“

Schugsta said he’s also disappointed with the state party for not publicly defending college students who worked so hard to elect candidates including Katz, who nonetheless lost badly to Democratic incumbent U.S. Sen. Chris Coons.

Schugsta said the party leadership’s silence is especially galling since their efforts have come in a losing battle in a state where Democrats hold all nine elective offices, two-thirds supermajorities in both chambers of the General Assembly and all seats on Wilmington City Council and New Castle County Council.

“The fact that I didn’t even get a response from them was completely appalling to me, to the point that I felt it was a real dereliction of duty,” Schugsta said.