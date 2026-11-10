Delaware district judge rejects Trump’s DOJ attempt to obtain the state’s voting data
The U.S. Department of Justice wanted the state’s unredacted voter list, including Social Security numbers and addresses.
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A federal judge has dismissed a lawsuit from the U.S. Department of Justice that sought Delaware’s unredacted voter registration data.
The justice department had filed suit in December seeking a court order to compel state Elections Commissioner Anthony Albence to produce those records after the state refused the federal government’s July 2025 request to voluntarily hand over the data.
U.S. District Court Judge Richard Andrews said the federal government failed to make its case that it needed all of Delaware’s voter information to ensure compliance with the Civil Rights Act of 1960. The data included Social Security numbers, dates of birth and addresses.
The U.S. DOJ said the information from all states was needed to ensure election integrity. But Delaware Attorney General Kathy Jennings told WHYY News in a statement that the DOJ’s request was “illegal” and an example of “federal overreach.”
“The states — not the president — run elections,” she said. “It’s our job to keep voters’ data safe and we’re not backing down.”
Tuesday’s legal decision is the DOJ’s latest defeat in its pursuit to obtain sensitive information on voters, said Elisabeth Frost, litigation chair at Elias Law Group, in a statement.
Frost represented Beth Jennings, director of Widener University’s Delaware Law School, and Middletown resident Gemma Lowery. They, along with several Delaware nonprofit organizations, were allowed to intervene in the case.
“With today’s ruling, every single one of the federal district courts with active cases — 28 in total — has rejected the attempt by President Trump’s Department of Justice to turn a law intended to protect civil rights into a tool to seize Americans’ private voter data,” she said.
District courts in Pennsylvania and New Jersey have also dismissed similar DOJ lawsuits.
Beth Jennings said she wanted to join the lawsuit because she was concerned about how the federal government might use her personal data.
“I’ve been voting since I was 18. There hasn’t been a need for the Department of Justice to know anything about my voter records for the past 30 years of voting,” she said. “There was an opportunity to represent myself and other people in Delaware who might be harmed by the disclosure of this personally identifiable information to the DOJ, [so] I took the opportunity.”
The American Civil Liberties Union of Delaware represented nonprofit groups who were also concerned about data privacy, including Delaware Coalition Against Domestic Violence and La Esperanza.
ACLU of Delaware attorney Andrew Bernstein said they got involved to help protect the information of Delaware victims of domestic violence and the state’s immigrant communities.
“Immigrant rights organizations had been concerned that if the DOJ were to get this information, there wouldn’t be any necessary limitations on sharing that information with immigration enforcement,” he said. “I’ll note that even at our hearing in this case, DOJ [was] still maintaining that they would reserve the right to take any data that they collected and share it with [the U.S. Department of Homeland Security].”
Ahead of last week’s midterm elections, the Trump administration had argued — without evidence — that there is widespread voting by noncitizens. The president issued an executive order in March that would use the U.S. Postal Service to restrict the delivering of mail-in ballots. The U.S. Supreme Court blocked some parts of the order from taking effect.
Election officials said Delaware’s general election last week went smoothly, despite concerns about the federal interference, including the DOJ deploying election monitors to New Castle County polling places.
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