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Victoria Jayne and her husband, Benji Aaron, spend many Saturday mornings hauling hundreds of pounds of food from grocery stores and restaurants to community refrigerators and pantries across Philadelphia.

“As we are on the phone with you right now, we just picked up 350 pounds of excess food, originally from Trader Joe’s,” Jayne said.

Jayne and Aaron work with South Philadelphia Community Fridge, a volunteer organization that helps provide access to healthy food for Philadelphians. Their pickup is one of 16 the group coordinates each week. Volunteers pick up food donations from partners across the city and redistribute the goods to publicly accessible locations.

Following a midterm election that stirred passions and produced unusually high voter turnout, Philadelphia community organizations are encouraging people to try and make a difference in their communities beyond what is possible at the ballot box. Though their missions vary, these largely volunteer-driven groups share a goal of directly helping people in need.

“Voting is one puzzle piece in a larger picture,” Jayne said. “We’ve elected candidates across the board that seem to be more pro-policies that empower social safety nets, but obviously we did not flip a switch overnight. Regardless of who’s in power, people are still going to need assistance.”

Democrats decisively won control of Congress after flipping nine U.S. Senate seats and more than 40 U.S. House seats in November’s elections. In Pennsylvania, Democrats achieved a once-unimaginable trifecta, holding on to the executive branch and gaining control of both chambers of the legislature.

While some volunteers focus on meeting their neighbors’ immediate needs, like food insecurity, others may seek to influence the systems that create those needs.

Sergio Cea, political director of progressive advocacy group Reclaim Philadelphia, said that when Democrats are in power, many Democratic voters stop paying attention to politics because they think the work is done. He thinks it is crucial for people to remain interested and active in local issues after the election has passed.

“In Philadelphia, Democrats have controlled everything and we’re still not seeing the things that we need for our communities to thrive,” Cea said. “There’s a lot of politicians that are standing in our way with a ‘D’ next to their name — they need people to be pushing them both during elections and in between.”

He encouraged Philadelphians to show up to City Council meetings, submit public comments, call council members and get involved with political organizations year-round.