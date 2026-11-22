Philly organizers say community involvement doesn’t end on Election Day
From distributing food to organizing for political change, Philadelphia volunteers and advocates are encouraging residents to make a difference in their communities.
From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!
Victoria Jayne and her husband, Benji Aaron, spend many Saturday mornings hauling hundreds of pounds of food from grocery stores and restaurants to community refrigerators and pantries across Philadelphia.
“As we are on the phone with you right now, we just picked up 350 pounds of excess food, originally from Trader Joe’s,” Jayne said.
Jayne and Aaron work with South Philadelphia Community Fridge, a volunteer organization that helps provide access to healthy food for Philadelphians. Their pickup is one of 16 the group coordinates each week. Volunteers pick up food donations from partners across the city and redistribute the goods to publicly accessible locations.
Following a midterm election that stirred passions and produced unusually high voter turnout, Philadelphia community organizations are encouraging people to try and make a difference in their communities beyond what is possible at the ballot box. Though their missions vary, these largely volunteer-driven groups share a goal of directly helping people in need.
“Voting is one puzzle piece in a larger picture,” Jayne said. “We’ve elected candidates across the board that seem to be more pro-policies that empower social safety nets, but obviously we did not flip a switch overnight. Regardless of who’s in power, people are still going to need assistance.”
Democrats decisively won control of Congress after flipping nine U.S. Senate seats and more than 40 U.S. House seats in November’s elections. In Pennsylvania, Democrats achieved a once-unimaginable trifecta, holding on to the executive branch and gaining control of both chambers of the legislature.
While some volunteers focus on meeting their neighbors’ immediate needs, like food insecurity, others may seek to influence the systems that create those needs.
Sergio Cea, political director of progressive advocacy group Reclaim Philadelphia, said that when Democrats are in power, many Democratic voters stop paying attention to politics because they think the work is done. He thinks it is crucial for people to remain interested and active in local issues after the election has passed.
“In Philadelphia, Democrats have controlled everything and we’re still not seeing the things that we need for our communities to thrive,” Cea said. “There’s a lot of politicians that are standing in our way with a ‘D’ next to their name — they need people to be pushing them both during elections and in between.”
He encouraged Philadelphians to show up to City Council meetings, submit public comments, call council members and get involved with political organizations year-round.
Rather than trying to tackle every issue at once, Cea said that he encourages people to pick the issue most important to them and try to volunteer time with an organization dedicated to that specific cause.
“It can be overwhelming, but that’s why I encourage folks to try to focus on one thing,” Cea said. “Be reflective about how much time you can spend and calendar that out as well as calendaring time for yourself.”
But community volunteer work isn’t always providing services or advocating for political change. It’s also about building relationships, creating networks and strengthening communities.
“There’s not a lot of ways that communities can really connect to each other in a world where everything is automatic,” said Jackie Palmieri, distribution table lead with Homies Helping Homies, a mutual aid group based in Point Breeze. “A lot of the reason I got into this stuff was to meet my neighbors and to foster that community I feel like I had growing up but has been lost in the last 20 years.”
Homies Helping Homies began by handing out personal protective equipment to neighbors at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, they distribute household goods and pantry items but with a special focus on making connections between volunteers and shoppers.
“If you come to one of our distribution tables, we’re listening to music, we’re dancing, we’re having fun,” said Ant Adams, Homies’ director of operations. “Everybody knows each other’s names. We’re giving hugs out. We’re asking, ‘How’s your family?’”
The group also hosts art, music and comedy shows featuring local performers and artists. Adams and Palmieri said they have made some of their closest friends through volunteering with the organization.
Adams encouraged people to contribute to the common good in whatever capacity they can, whether that means volunteering a few hours at a food distribution table, cleaning up trash in their neighborhood or helping a neighbor bring in groceries.
“Just get involved,” he said. “Go put your phone down. Get out into the world and experience life with your community.”
Get daily updates from WHYY News!
WHYY is your source for fact-based, in-depth journalism and information. As a nonprofit organization, we rely on financial support from readers like you. Please give today.