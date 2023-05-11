Making absentee mail-in voting legal in Delaware for anyone who chooses that option has been a mission for many Democratic lawmakers over the last four years.

Most states, including Delaware neighbors Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and Maryland, already allow no-excuse absentee balloting. The quest to do so in Delaware has stumbled, however, because the Delaware Constitution only allows absentee voting for limited reasons such as work or illness.

One effort to change the constitution faltered in 2021, and an attempt last year to skirt the constitution was struck down in court. But now a new bid to amend the constitution is under way.

Changing the constitution is no simple feat, however. It requires a two-thirds majority by two consecutive two-year sessions of the General Assembly. That means an amendment approved this year wouldn’t be able to become law until after the 2024 election.

Democrats who dominate the state House and Senate say it’s a practical step that’s widely accepted across most of America. House Minority Leader Mike Ramone, however, sees the move as a sinister step that paves the way to “to install a de facto vote-by-mail scheme.”

Democrats sneer at that suggestion, saying no such plan is even being considered. But for the current effort to succeed, they will need a smattering of GOP support, at least in the House.

GOP backing wasn’t a problem in 2019, when the House approved the first leg of the constitutional amendment by a 38-3 vote, with several Republicans voting yes.

That support evaporated in 2021, however, when Democrats tried to pass the second leg. Ramone’s current concern is one some Republicans expressed then when rejecting the measure. “I believe they intend to turn no-excuse absentee voting into a ‘vote-by-mail’ system — a scheme that will benefit Democrats,’’ then-Minority Leader Danny Short said at the time. “We may not have seen the last of this bill, but House Democrats have given us even less reason to trust their good intentions on this issue.”

So in 2022, Democratic lawmakers took a different approach. They simply passed a law allowing no-excuse absentee balloting.