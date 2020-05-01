Coronavirus update: Testing in N.J. prisons to begin, $1.4B paid to unemployed

$1.4 billion paid in unemployment benefits

Some 622,000 New Jersey residents are now receiving unemployment benefits, as the state struggles with the financial crisis caused by the COVID-19 outbreak.

Gov. Phil Murphy said the state had paid more than $1.4 billion in unemployment insurance benefits since the start of the public health crisis.

But some people have reported long wait times on the state’s unemployment hotline and other technical delays on the Department of Labor’s website, which has slowed their ability to secure government assistance after losing income.

Murphy says the vast majority of outstanding unemployment claims are self-employed people, independent contractors, and gig workers who filed through the federal Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program. He added that, even in a non-pandemic economy, it takes about three weeks to process new unemployment claims

“We appreciate your patience and we appreciate even your frustration as you’ve been waiting to get through,” Murphy said. “Every New Jerseyan eligible for unemployment benefits will receive every dollar, every penny they qualify for.”

Murphy urges caution ahead of parks reopening

Fearing a spike in new COVID-19 cases just as the state has begun to finally “flatten the curve,” Murphy urged residents to continue social distancing this weekend as they venture out to newly opened parks and golf courses.

Earlier this week the governor announced he would allow the outdoor sites to reopen if they adhered to strict social distancing measures intended to slow the spread of coronavirus. Counties may decide on their own whether to reopen county parks.

“Who doesn’t want to get out right now and get some fresh air and exercise a little bit?” Murphy said. “But please, please keep doing what you’ve been doing.”

Murphy implored residents to wear face coverings when going out in public, though the state does not require it. Residents should maintain a six-foot distance from others and not congregate in groups, he added.

The New Jersey State Police and other law enforcement agencies will be enforcing the social distancing requirements at parks and golf courses, Murphy said.