Coronavirus update: Murphy meets with Trump, says N.J. needs $20B in aid
To date, New Jersey has reported 116,264 cases of COVID-19 and 6,770 related deaths.
At White House, Murphy politely asks for cash
During a chummy appearance with President Donald Trump at the White House on Thursday, Gov. Phil Murphy said New Jersey would need $20 billion to $30 billion in federal cash assistance to cover losses caused by the coronavirus pandemic.
That is a gargantuan sum for a state that has an annual budget of just shy of $40 billion. For comparison, New Jersey’s former treasurer estimated the state took a $6 billion revenue hit in the worst year of the Great Recession.
“This is to allow us to keep firefighters, teachers, police, EMS on the payroll serving the communities in their hour of need,” Murphy said, sitting alongside Trump in the Oval Office. “We don’t see it as a bailout. We see this as a partnership, doing the right thing in what is the worst health care crisis in the history of our nation.”
Murphy, a Democrat, has repeatedly called on federal lawmakers to provide aid to states. Until Thursday, he had not estimated the total amount New Jersey would need, and he didn’t specify whether the number he cited also includes money for county and local governments.
Republican leaders in Washington, however, have signaled they may resist a state “bailout.” Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said he didn’t want states to use the money to fix broken pension systems, and Trump on Tuesday suggested any aid could depend on states’ immigration policies.
The topic of immigration did not come up during a roughly 20-minute discussion that Trump and Murphy held in front of a select group of reporters Thursday. Trump simply said cash assistance for states was a “tough question.”
Otherwise, Murphy praised the Trump administration for “an extraordinary spirit of partnership” in helping New Jersey get ventilators, build pop-up field hospitals and at least double testing by the end of May.
“You can’t have a better representative than this man, that I can tell you,” Trump said in response. “Plus, he’s an old Goldman Sachs guy.”
Murphy also mentioned he had been administered a rapid COVID-19 test and was negative for the virus.
One in 10 New Jerseyans file for unemployment
More than 930,000 New Jersey workers have now filed for unemployment benefits, according to the latest state data. That figure represents roughly 10% of the state’s entire population.
Nearly 72,000 residents made a claim last week. That’s the lowest weekly total since the pandemic caused widespread business closures in mid-March.
But it still dwarfs the low point of past economic shocks like Superstorm Sandy (46,000) and the Great Recession (25,000). Nationally, more than 30 million Americans have filed for unemployment benefits.
The New Jersey total includes roughly 200,000 people who are gig workers, freelancers or others who do not normally qualify for unemployment benefits.
They are now eligible, however, through the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program, which was authorized by the federal CARES Act. The state Labor Department said it began informing people of their eligibility on Wednesday and would start distributing payments on Friday.
Overall, the department said it has paid out $1.4 billion in benefits in the past six weeks.
Layoffs at South Jersey bridge commission
The Burlington County Bridge Commission voted to lay off 23 workers during a telephone conference call Wednesday, according to a report in the Burlington County Times.
The commission — which operates the Burlington-Bristol and Tacony-Palmyra bridges in South Jersey — reported an $852,000 shortfall in March toll collections and said it expects to lose another $1.5 million in April because of decreased traffic stemming from COVID-19 social distancing restrictions.
All told, the agency of roughly 150 full- and part-time workers projects a loss of $8 million in revenue due to the pandemic, the newspaper reported.
“I feel terrible it’s come to this. But this is historic times,” Executive Director Joe Andl said. “We’ve never seen anything like this before with historic losses. We have to mitigate and moderate as best we can.”