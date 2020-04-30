Coronavirus update: Murphy meets with Trump, says N.J. needs $20B in aid

At White House, Murphy politely asks for cash

During a chummy appearance with President Donald Trump at the White House on Thursday, Gov. Phil Murphy said New Jersey would need $20 billion to $30 billion in federal cash assistance to cover losses caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

That is a gargantuan sum for a state that has an annual budget of just shy of $40 billion. For comparison, New Jersey’s former treasurer estimated the state took a $6 billion revenue hit in the worst year of the Great Recession.

“This is to allow us to keep firefighters, teachers, police, EMS on the payroll serving the communities in their hour of need,” Murphy said, sitting alongside Trump in the Oval Office. “We don’t see it as a bailout. We see this as a partnership, doing the right thing in what is the worst health care crisis in the history of our nation.”

Murphy, a Democrat, has repeatedly called on federal lawmakers to provide aid to states. Until Thursday, he had not estimated the total amount New Jersey would need, and he didn’t specify whether the number he cited also includes money for county and local governments.

Republican leaders in Washington, however, have signaled they may resist a state “bailout.” Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said he didn’t want states to use the money to fix broken pension systems, and Trump on Tuesday suggested any aid could depend on states’ immigration policies.

The topic of immigration did not come up during a roughly 20-minute discussion that Trump and Murphy held in front of a select group of reporters Thursday. Trump simply said cash assistance for states was a “tough question.”

Otherwise, Murphy praised the Trump administration for “an extraordinary spirit of partnership” in helping New Jersey get ventilators, build pop-up field hospitals and at least double testing by the end of May.

“You can’t have a better representative than this man, that I can tell you,” Trump said in response. “Plus, he’s an old Goldman Sachs guy.”

Murphy also mentioned he had been administered a rapid COVID-19 test and was negative for the virus.