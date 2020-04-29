Are you on the front lines of the coronavirus? Help us report on the pandemic.

After a big spike Tuesday, Delaware’s coronavirus cases reported by the state increased just 80 for a total of 4,655 cases statewide. That’s the lowest daily increase reported since April 16. There were seven more deaths for a total of 137. The number of people being treated in Delaware hospitals stayed the same at 337.

Gov. John Carney identified Sussex County as a coronavirus hot spot yesterday. Today, the Division of Public Health reported 2,169 cases in Sussex, an increase of 55. That’s well more than half of the new cases reported today. The southern Delaware county accounts for nearly half of the state’s cases even though it makes up only about a quarter of Delaware’s population.