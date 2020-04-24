Coronavirus update: Rutgers officials take pay cut, municipal courts to reopen

Rutgers officials will take a 10% pay cut

Rutgers University president Robert Barchi announced Friday that he, other top administrators, and some athletics officials will take a 10% pay cut for the next four months, as the coronavirus pandemic continues to squeeze the school’s finances.

Barchi said the state’s flagship public university system expects a revenue shortfall of $200 million through June 30, and suggested the financial impact of COVID-19 would extend well beyond the end of this fiscal year.

“Rutgers will weather this storm, but our university — and indeed all of higher education — confronts perhaps the greatest academic and operational challenge in its history,” he wrote in a letter posted on the school’s website.

Among the other cost-cutting measures Barchi announced were 5% pay cuts for some other university officials, a halt to new capital construction projects, a suspension of discretionary spending, and the continuation of a hiring freeze imposed earlier this month.

Barchi said the school is also considering furloughs, workforce reductions, and further wage freezes, and that the administration is in talks with labor union leadership about similar measures for its members.

Municipal court operations will restart

New Jersey’s municipal courts will be able to start conducting remote proceedings as early as Monday as long as all parties agree, under an order issued Friday by the state judiciary.

All municipal courts that can conduct proceedings on virtual basis will have to move all of them online beginning May 11, the order by Supreme Court Chief Justice Stuart Rabner read.

The judiciary suspended in-person proceedings last month to slow the spread of COVID-19, and began conducting much of the court system’s business remotely.

Friday’s order also extended the suspension of jury trials and grand juries through May 31.