Coronavirus update: Special needs families sue Pa. leaders over education concerns

Special needs families sue Pa. leaders over education concerns

A new federal lawsuit says Pennsylvania isn’t doing enough to educate children with special needs while classes are being held online.

The class-action suit was filed by two Bucks County families on behalf of all Pennsylvania public school children who have autism and are either nonverbal or semi-verbal. The suit alleges that students with these needs have not received adequate services since Pennsylvania closed physical schools in mid-March.

The named defendants in the case are Governor Tom Wolf, Secretary of Education Pedro Rivera, and the Pennsylvania Department of Education.

The specter of special-education lawsuits has hovered over the education landscape ever since schools closed. Many districts initially refrained from offering online education because they were worried it would open them up to legal liability under a federal law that protects special needs children.

The federal and state government later urged districts to reverse course and do the best they could for students while moving online.

When will red counties move to yellow? “We’re working on it,” Levine says

This Friday, 12 more counties in the state will move from red to yellow, for a total of 49 counties in the middle stage of Gov. Wolf’s reopening plan. Is there a set timetable for moving other counties into the yellow or green stages? Not yet, but Pennsylvania Health Secretary Rachel Levine says there’s one coming.

“As soon as we have what the metrics will be, we will release them,” Levine said Tuesday. Each county deemed safe to move into the yellow stage has enough medical staff to implement contact tracing, she added, adding that the department of health was “increasing our staffing every day.”

Because the novel coronavirus affects immunocompromised and elderly people most severely, it’s ravaged long-term residential care facilities — and Pennsylvanians have been demanding transparency about confirmed nursing home cases for residents, staff, and their families. Tuesday, the Department of Health announced plans to release the numbers for staff and resident cases, as well as the number of deaths, in all long-term care facilities.

But the department maintains that it’s still primarily the responsibility of each facility to inform families about individual cases of COVID-19, saying they need to balance the importance of private health with the privacy of residents. “It might not be public knowledge, but it might be community knowledge,” said Levine.