Hospitals hurting despite influx of patients

As harrowing tales of medical heroism emerged at overrun New Jersey hospitals and health care workers used the phrase “war zone” to describe intensive care units, the health systems where these scenes played out were bleeding money.

Turning a profit in the hospital business is not as simple as being busy. On the contrary, the combination of new expenses to fight the pandemic and the related suspension of elective procedures to create bed space for COVID-19 patients pushed hospitals’ operating margins to 30% in the red.

That’s compared to about 4% positive before the pandemic, according to a new survey of the state’s 71 hospitals by the New Jersey Hospital Association.

“COVID-19 demonstrates that even health care — long assumed to be immune to economic downturns — is vulnerable in an event of this magnitude,” said Cathy Bennett, the association’s president, adding that the industry’s response to the crisis “doesn’t come without risk to hospitals’ own fiscal health.”