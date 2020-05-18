A major part of tracking and controlling the COVID-19 pandemic involves testing more people. CVS has added more free COVID test sites in Pennsylvania. Rite Aid also expanded testing as well, covering parts of Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware.

CVS and Rite Aid both say that their tests will not involve any physical contact, but there will be pharmacists observing the swabbing to make sure it’s done properly. People have to register online before showing up, and stay in their cars the whole time. Anyone getting tested must be in a car.

But while a positive test means someone has COVID-19, a negative test may not mean someone is cleared, said Ron Collman, a virologist and professor of medicine at the University of Pennsylvania.

“Even the best tests that are performed in hospitals and laboratories may have as much as 30% or more false negative results,” Collman said. “It’s an area that’s evolving. Testing is really important; positive tests are really meaningful, and we have to keep in mind that it is possible that some proportion of infected individuals will be missed by the tests.”