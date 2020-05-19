Coronavirus update: Guidance for Delaware churches? No choirs

Churches get guidelines on resuming services

Even though Gov. John Carney’s emergency stay-at-home order never explicitly banned churches from holding services, the limit on gatherings to groups of ten people or less effectively closed all houses of worship in the state.

On Monday, Carney offered guidance to religious leaders on how to resume holding services safely as the state starts to relax those restrictions. That guidance includes limiting gatherings to 30% of maximum occupancy, maintaining six feet between individuals and enforcing mandatory face mask wearing for anyone over the age of 13. Those over the age of 65 and others at high risk should not attend.

“All of Delaware’s restrictions – including those inside our churches and other houses of worship – are intended to reduce the spread of COVID-19 and save lives,” Carney said. “I know it’s difficult. Practicing your faith is a fundamental right. But Delawareans who are at higher risk should not attend in-person services.”