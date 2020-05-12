A chaplain adapts to a lack of embrace

Listen to The Why wherever you get your podcasts:

Hospital chaplain Camille Turner says the pandemic has taken away one of her most important tools of the trade: physical touch. Early on, her instinct to hug just proved too strong. But now, she’s tapping into something she calls “creative resilience” to find new ways to comfort her patients — even if it’s as simple as singing a song.

Guest: Camille Turner, Chaplain at the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania