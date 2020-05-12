A chaplain adapts to a lack of embrace

Air Date: May 12, 2020
Listen 12:30
Since the COVID-19 pandemic began, Penn Medicine Chaplain Camille Turner has to call her patients to provide comfort, rather than meeting them at their bedsides. (Provided by Camille Turner)

Since the COVID-19 pandemic began, Penn Medicine Chaplain Camille Turner has to call her patients to provide comfort, rather than meeting them at their bedsides. (Provided by Camille Turner)

Listen to The Why wherever you get your podcasts:
Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Stitcher | RadioPublic | TuneIn

Hospital chaplain Camille Turner says the pandemic has taken away one of her most important tools of the trade: physical touch. Early on, her instinct to hug just proved too strong. But now, she’s tapping into something she calls “creative resilience” to find new ways to comfort her patients — even if it’s as simple as singing a song.

Guest: Camille Turner, Chaplain at the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania

Brought to you by The Why

The Why logo

The Why

There’s more to every story if you take the time to tell it.

Subscribe for free

You may also like

Want a digest of WHYY’s programs, events & stories? Sign up for our weekly newsletter.

Help us get to 100% of our membership goal to support the reporters covering our region, the producers bringing you great local programs and the educators who teach all our children.

Donate
Learn about WHYY Member benefits
Ways to Donate