Pastor’s lawyers eye deposing Carney over coronavirus restrictions

Lawyers for Democratic Gov. John Carney are resisting attempts to have him questioned under oath in a federal lawsuit over limitations on worship services he imposed because of the coronavirus, according to attorneys for a Delaware cleric challenging Carney’s actions.

Attorneys for the Rev. Dr. Christopher Allan Bullock said in a letter to the court Tuesday that they have been trying for several weeks to accommodate and cooperatively schedule Carney’s deposition, but Carney refuses to be deposed.

“Given that he is the sole defendant and key fact witness, he denies everything in his answer, and this is the only deposition plaintiff intends to take, his refusal presents a problem,” wrote Tom Neuberger, whose firm is representing Bullock.

Bullock’s attorneys say they have been told by Deputy Attorney General Allison McCowan that Delaware Department of Justice officials “do not see or understand the necessity” of scheduling Carney’s deposition.

“Frankly, they’re just being obstructive,” Neuberger said.

A spokesman for Carney did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment.

The judge plans to discuss a schedule for the case with attorneys Thursday.

Bullock, a well-known New Castle County pastor and community activist, filed a lawsuit in May claiming Carney’s restrictions on worship services were unconstitutional and discriminatory.