A city staple that stepped up

Among those attending were members of the AIDS Coalition to Unleash Power’s (ACT UP) Philadelphia chapter, who were recruiting volunteers to call for the resignation of state Rep. Aaron Bernstine. The Republican lawmaker recently faced accusations of using racist and homophobic slurs against fellow state Rep. Malcolm Kenyatta.

José DeMarco, a longtime ACT UP organizer, said Philly AIDS Thrift has been an enduring supporter of the group, even as AIDS advocacy has changed over the decades.

“Philly AIDS Thrift was the first to step back up and truly help people,” he said.

When the nonprofit was founded, AIDS activism had slowed considerably as a result of the disease’s changing face, DeMarco said.

“As the [AIDS] epidemic got Blacker and browner, the movement began dying. People stopped showing up,” DeMarco said.

At first, DeMarco said, HIV and AIDS were associated with upwardly mobile white men. Due to longstanding racial disparities in the U.S. health care system, when treatment was introduced in the late 1990s, it was mostly those same people who got access, he said.

Black and Latino patients now account for around 70% of new HIV infections, according to 2024 data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. As with earlier treatments, access to today’s pharmaceutical prophylactics, which prevent HIV acquisition in over 99% of cases, is severely limited by medical racism.

“They understand the devastation that comes when HIV isn’t addressed — few do, especially since the peak of the epidemic,” DeMarco said. “They’ve supported ACT UP since they started.”

Groups fade in and out of relevance every few years in activist spaces, he said. Philly AIDS Thrift has not only survived, but grown into a city staple. It’s also become a retail destination in its own right, drawing shoppers who may know little about the mission behind the merchandise.

“I think everyone knows [Philly AIDS Thrift] is the best thrift shop in Philly,” said Sarah Pierce, a frequent shopper and attendee at Saturday’s block party, as she flipped through a rack of vividly colorful vintage sweaters.

“If I have nothing to do, this store is always high on my list,” she said.

“Even though it’s literally in the name, so many people have no idea that the money goes to help with AIDS,” she added.

“I feel like people are down to pay more or get [a worse product] if they know it’s for a good cause,” she said. “But people are shopping here because, above all, it’s a great spot.”

Pierce planned to pay $18 for the sweater that draped over her arm. On its own, $18 doesn’t do much, but it’s an essential part of the more than $5 million Philly AIDS Thrift has given away since its founding.