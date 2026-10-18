‘Lovers of junk’: South Street’s Philly AIDS Thrift marks 21st birthday with a fittingly eclectic block party
A South Street staple for over two decades, the nonprofit and thrift shop held an afternoon-long block party to celebrate its 21st birthday.
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Philly AIDS Thrift just turned 21 and celebrated with a block party.
Like the store itself, the 700 block of South 5th Street was bursting with an eclectic collection of clothing, art, jewelry and attractions Saturday afternoon. One vendor displayed vases fashioned from empty seltzer cans, while another sold baby tees with tongue-in-cheek phrases like “live, laugh, love” and “make yourself hard to kill.”
Other major draws included a dunk tank, a pie-eating contest with live commentary from former CBS anchor Jim Donovan, and musical accompaniment from a plethora of performers, including the annual block party’s longtime master of celebrations, DJ Robert Drake.
The party may have been silly, but the nonprofit is anything but. In 21 years, Philly AIDS Thrift has managed to raise more than $5 million for Delaware Valley organizations addressing HIV and AIDS. These organizations are in need of support more than ever, according to Christina Kallas-Saritsoglou, one of the thrift shop’s founders and its current executive director.
‘This kind of work is so essential’
“We were all longtime AIDS activists and lovers of junk, so this seemed like a natural way to help people living with HIV,” Kallas-Saritsoglou said.
“It feels like now, more than in the past couple years, this kind of work is so essential,” she added.
In its more than two decades of existence, Philly AIDS Thrift has grown considerably. Beginning as a small, dark and crowded location on Bainbridge Street, the shop moved twice before finding its current home in Queen Village, where it occupies an entire three-story building.
Notably, in 2014, the nonprofit took over Giovanni’s Room, the oldest continuously operating LGBTQ+ bookstore in the U.S.
Federal funding for anything related to HIV has dried up significantly, Kallas-Saritsoglou said. “Thank God [HIV/AIDS treatment] has made great strides over time; if not, who knows how awful it could get.”
President Donald Trump’s second administration has enacted sweeping Medicaid cuts — around $1 trillion over a decade — and eliminated existing HIV prevention initiatives.
Organizations like Philly AIDS Thrift are especially important today, she said, because of their ability to bridge the gap between people’s needs and what the federal government is willing to provide.
Philly AIDS Thrift is a nonprofit, donating most of its proceeds to organizations that address HIV and AIDS. It’s given away more than $5 million throughout its history, according to its website.
Just last year, it gave more than $350,000 to more than 30 Delaware Valley organizations, including Prevention Point, a Philadelphia-based harm reduction organization; The AIDS Law Project, which provides legal services to people with HIV; and The Attic Youth Center, which provides various services to LGBTQ+ young people.
Philly AIDS Thrift does more than donate; it operates an HIV testing center on site, staffed by certified HIV-testing counselors.
A city staple that stepped up
Among those attending were members of the AIDS Coalition to Unleash Power’s (ACT UP) Philadelphia chapter, who were recruiting volunteers to call for the resignation of state Rep. Aaron Bernstine. The Republican lawmaker recently faced accusations of using racist and homophobic slurs against fellow state Rep. Malcolm Kenyatta.
José DeMarco, a longtime ACT UP organizer, said Philly AIDS Thrift has been an enduring supporter of the group, even as AIDS advocacy has changed over the decades.
“Philly AIDS Thrift was the first to step back up and truly help people,” he said.
When the nonprofit was founded, AIDS activism had slowed considerably as a result of the disease’s changing face, DeMarco said.
“As the [AIDS] epidemic got Blacker and browner, the movement began dying. People stopped showing up,” DeMarco said.
At first, DeMarco said, HIV and AIDS were associated with upwardly mobile white men. Due to longstanding racial disparities in the U.S. health care system, when treatment was introduced in the late 1990s, it was mostly those same people who got access, he said.
Black and Latino patients now account for around 70% of new HIV infections, according to 2024 data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. As with earlier treatments, access to today’s pharmaceutical prophylactics, which prevent HIV acquisition in over 99% of cases, is severely limited by medical racism.
“They understand the devastation that comes when HIV isn’t addressed — few do, especially since the peak of the epidemic,” DeMarco said. “They’ve supported ACT UP since they started.”
Groups fade in and out of relevance every few years in activist spaces, he said. Philly AIDS Thrift has not only survived, but grown into a city staple. It’s also become a retail destination in its own right, drawing shoppers who may know little about the mission behind the merchandise.
“I think everyone knows [Philly AIDS Thrift] is the best thrift shop in Philly,” said Sarah Pierce, a frequent shopper and attendee at Saturday’s block party, as she flipped through a rack of vividly colorful vintage sweaters.
“If I have nothing to do, this store is always high on my list,” she said.
“Even though it’s literally in the name, so many people have no idea that the money goes to help with AIDS,” she added.
“I feel like people are down to pay more or get [a worse product] if they know it’s for a good cause,” she said. “But people are shopping here because, above all, it’s a great spot.”
Pierce planned to pay $18 for the sweater that draped over her arm. On its own, $18 doesn’t do much, but it’s an essential part of the more than $5 million Philly AIDS Thrift has given away since its founding.
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