Updated at 1:40 p.m.

As of Friday, the DOH is reporting 40,022 total COVID-19 cases in Pennsylvania (including confirmed and probable cases). There are 99,989 in New Jersey, and 3,442 cases in Delaware. Philadelphia has 11,877 cases.

Pennsylvania’s death toll stands at 1,662, New Jersey’s at 5,368, and Delaware’s at 100. Philadelphia’s death toll is 449.

Note: The Pa. number of total deaths has gone down because the state is no longer including probable deaths in its count, only deaths that are confirmed to be coronavirus-related.