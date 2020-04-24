Coronavirus update: Delaware hits 100 deaths, cases up to 3,442

Delaware opens doors to out-of-state health care workers

In an effort to get more health care professionals to help care for coronavirus patients into the state, Delaware is relaxing its requirements for workers from out of state. Under the twelfth modification of his state of emergency order issued last month, Gov. John Carney says anyone who once held a license to practice medicine in any U.S. jurisdiction can now provide health care in Delaware.

That means anyone who has an inactive, expired or lapsed license can help patients, as long as their license was in good standing for five years before it went inactive.

“Delaware’s fight against COVID-19 is far from over,” Carney said. “This updated declaration will allow even more health care workers to assist in Delaware’s response.”

The modification covers pharmacists, respiratory therapists, physician assistants, paramedics, emergency medical technicians, and nurses. Out-of-state providers still must register with the Medical Reserve Corps to help out in Delaware.

The updated emergency order also allows marriage licenses to be issued via video conference.