Coronavirus update: Four Pa. counties push against Wolf’s stay-at-home order

Four counties push against Wolf’s stay-at-home order

Four central Pennsylvania counties are giving notice to Gov. Tom Wolf that they will ease social distancing measures on Friday, whether the governor approves or not — though they’d rather get his support.

Lancaster, Schuylkill, Lebanon and Dauphin counties have all announced plans to move from the more restrictive “red” phase to “yellow.”

In a letter to Wolf, Lancaster County leaders said the purpose of keeping people at home was to prevent hospitals from getting overwhelmed with COVID-19 patients, and all hospital systems in the county have an “ample supply of beds and ventilators, so much so, that they’re resuming normal operations.”

County leaders also vented their frustrations with state officials for their handling of outbreaks at nursing homes and long-term care facilities.

They claimed the state’s decision to force these facilities to take stable COVID-19 patients led to a spike in new cases and fatalities. It’s unclear from the letter whether this was the case in Lancaster County, but authors claimed the county’s case count dropped dramatically once cases from high-risk populations, such as nursing homes and prisons, were subtracted.

The letter said these populations could be safely isolated and offered greater protection.

For that reason, the Lancaster County Commissioners said they will be testing all residents and staff at these facilities. Additional personal protective equipment will be supplied to these sites and decontamination cleaning will be available to facilities upon request.

Wolf last Thursday extended the stay-at-home order for all “red” counties until June 4. On Friday, 24 North-Central and Northwestern Pennsylvania counties moved into the “yellow” phase. Moving into the “yellow” phase still requires some form of social distancing and limits dine-in at restaurants and store purchases to keep social distancing measures in effect.