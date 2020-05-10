State officials said they will consider requests to extend benefits due to preexisting conditions on a case-by-case basis but offered no clear guidance on what would qualify. And without a guarantee of coverage, workers must essentially roll the dice, said Dr. Faoud Ishmael, an immunology specialist at Mount Nittany Medical Center in Centre County, one of the first 24 counties allowed to reopen.

Ishmael said his patients include people on chemotherapy, cancer survivors, and people who are immunosuppressed due to drugs they take for conditions like rheumatoid arthritis or irritable bowel syndrome.

“These are people who may look fine on the outside, but if they get infected, this could be fatal,” Ishmael said.

People who are immunocompromised tend to “catch everything,” he said. But what’s different with the coronavirus is that doctors lack the typical treatments — vaccines and antivirals — that increase the odds that their patients will survive.

Even for his patients who don’t work, opening up businesses means family members may also be increasing their interactions with sick people at work, potentially bringing the virus home.

Ishmael said he’s been calling patients to help them work through these decisions — and he’s getting plenty of calls from them, as well. He’s become an expert on the federal Family Medical Leave Act, which allows people to get unpaid time off due to an illness.

Often, his patients can’t afford not to work.

“Many of them feel that they don’t have a choice,” Ishmael said, adding that some of his patients rely on employer-based health insurance to pay for the medications that keep them healthy.

Every case is different and will need to be reviewed individually, said Susan Dickinson, director of the state Office of Unemployment Compensation Benefits Policy.

“There is no blanket yes or no,” Dickinson said. “If part of the reason why they’re not going back is because they have a compromised immune system or someone in their family has a compromised immune system, we would look at that as more of a relevant reason than that they were just making more money on unemployment, or something like that.”

However, the department declined to provide specific guidelines for what conditions, if any, would exempt someone from returning to work during the pandemic.

The department also declined to say whether common health conditions that are risk factors for COVID-19 like diabetes, which affects 1.4 million Pennsylvanians, or heart disease, the leading cause of death in the state, would be among the “relevant reasons” Dickinson mentioned.