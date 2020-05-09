Pa. had early plan to protect nursing homes from the coronavirus, but never fully implemented it

Spotlight PA is an independent, nonpartisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer in partnership with the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette and PennLive/Patriot-News. Sign up for our free weekly newsletter.

Pennsylvania’s plan to protect its nursing homes was robust and aggressive.

In mid-March, before the coronavirus had widely taken hold across the state, emergency response officials drafted a three-page blueprint for quick strike teams of medical professionals that would respond to facilities as soon as a few positive cases were confirmed.

The teams — made of epidemiologists, nurses, emergency management personnel, and medical experts — would show up at a facility within six hours of a call for help, according to internal documents obtained by Spotlight PA. Within two hours, they would complete an assessment of the facility’s needs and create a plan to address them.

The teams would train nursing home staff on infection prevention protocols, provide personal protective equipment, help identify secluded quarantine areas, gather information for visitor and staff contact tracing, confirm a staffing plan, and more, according to the documents.

The quick response plan was circulated within the health department, with emails showing staff nurses and others were asked to volunteer. In the third week of March, it was shared with providers, said Zachary Shamberg, president and CEO of the Pennsylvania Health Care Association, which represents more than 400 long-term care facilities.

But the plan was never fully implemented, and a similar — though far more limited — effort wasn’t activated until mid-April, long after major outbreaks had already taken hold.

“This was being touted as the answer to the epidemic,” Shamberg said. “This was the state support we were counting on.”

“I have to believe if these teams had been ready and prepared, we’d be in a much better place than we are today.”

A spokesperson for the state health department, April Hutcheson, said she was unaware of the quick response team plan, but noted that many of the concepts that were part of it have been implemented. The state has been trying to provide as much help as possible “virtually,” she said.

State Health Secretary Rachel Levine said nursing homes have always been a priority.

“I don’t think our initial and our continuing plans have been misguided at all,” Levine said at a May 4 news conference. “We have been working very hard throughout this entire process on protecting those homes as much as possible. It’s a significant challenge, and we’re continuing to do the very best we can.”

The outbreak of COVID-19 was always feared to be particularly acute among older populations in Pennsylvania, which has one of the highest numbers of nursing homes in the U.S. But a growing chorus of providers, advocates, lawmakers, families, and residents now say that state officials were too slow to act and are still not doing enough to help.

In the meantime, some facilities have become death traps.

As of Friday, state officials reported infections at 522 facilities and 2,458 deaths, which is 68% of all COVID-19 fatalities statewide. Roughly 900 new deaths in these facilities have been reported in just the past week. Despite the alarming numbers, the administration has stuck by its modest goals for increased statewide testing and has not committed to wider testing at nursing homes.

By contrast, Maryland, West Virginia, Wisconsin, Massachusetts, and Tennessee have committed to testing all long-term care residents and staff. In Maryland and Massachusetts, health officials also have formed “strike teams” to help overwhelmed facilities navigate outbreaks and mitigate the spread.

Levine said at a legislative hearing Thursday that state officials were discussing strategies to expand testing. But Sen. Lisa Baker (R., Luzerne) countered, “The time for robust discussing is over and the time for action is now.”

The first positive cases of COVID-19 at the Life Care Center in Washington were announced on February 28 — a full week before any coronavirus cases were identified in Pennsylvania, and several weeks before news outlets first reported cases in nursing homes here.