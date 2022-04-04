Cold case no more: 4 convicted in 2011 Philly murder

More than a decade after the death of Kevin Drinks, four men have been convicted for his murder in what prosecutors say was a case of mistaken identity.

Drinks was killed in 2011 after being mistaken for a witness expected to testify in a criminal case.

Chad Rannels, Michael Blackston, Semaj Armstead and Rashawn Combs were all found guilty of murder, conspiracy, and related charges in the December 10, 2011 killing.

On Monday morning, Philadelphia DA Larry Krasner spoke near the spot where Drinks was killed near Broad St. and Girard Ave. in North Philadelphia. Krasner said Drinks was under surveillance for a full day after he was improperly believed to be the person testifying in a Philadelphia trial, even though he had nothing to do with the case.

“He was killed in a killing of mistaken identity. There was an assassination of the person they believed to be a witness for the purpose of silencing that witness,” Krasner said.

Drinks was mistaken as a witness in the murder of Kristen Freeman, which was what the killers thought when they pulled the trigger.

The case went unsolved until 2017, when a Philadelphia police detective was investigating a separate case and listening to coded conversations from the prison, which implicated four people in the killing of Drinks.

“What they were discussing over and over again was the description of the witness, where he works, what kind of car he drives, and formulating a plot to kill him, said Assistant DA Ashley Toczylowski. “That plot came to fruition in December.”

Keena Drinks, Kevin’s widow, admitted it was tough waiting and watching the case progress.

“Kevin Drinks was a hard-working innocent citizen shot and killed on the streets of Philadelphia through gun violence, mistaken identity,” she said. “First you cry, then you want to know why.”