Court cases have piled up in Philadelphia during the pandemic. Some 34,000 cases are now backlogged in the system, compared to 29,000 pre-pandemic.

Philadelphia’s District Attorney Larry Krasner says while an increase in jury cases will help, it will take a lot of time and extra spending to catch up.

Krasner spoke outside the Criminal Justice Center in Philadelphia Monday, congratulating all involved for moving the system from four jury trials to eight per week.

“Accountability requires putting your money where its mouth is. That means funding for public defenders, funding for district attorneys, proper funding for private attorneys who do court-appointed work. Proper funding for the courts is necessary. It’s essential,” he said.

The DA explained how just moving people from the county jail to the courtroom was problematic during the pandemic, with many held in quarantine when one person around them was suspected of having COVID.

Krasner said each jury trial still requires three courtrooms, including one so that guests can watch the proceedings because the jury was spread out in areas previously used for those observing the trial and the third for witnesses and other things that couldn’t be done in front of a jury.