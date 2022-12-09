On Dec. 9, 1981, award-winning journalist Mumia Abu-Jamal was arrested for the murder of Daniel Faulkner, a Philadelphia police officer. His case has generated unprecedented attention both nationally and internationally. This attention includes books, documentaries, feature-length films and a seminal report by Amnesty International.

Curiously, one of the least examined — but most peculiar — aspects of the most contentious murder case in Philadelphia’s history is the unusual pattern of rulings by judges. These judges have denied Abu-Jamal the legal relief that others convicted of murder — who asserted violations of their legal rights — were granted.

For example, during the 28 years after Abu-Jamal’s arrest, Philadelphia and Pennsylvania appellate court judges overturned 86 Philadelphia death penalty convictions due to various errors by police, prosecutors, defense attorneys and even judges — including the judge at Abu-Jamal’s 1982 trial.

However, during that time frame, judges declared not a single error — evidentiary or procedural — existed anywhere in the Abu-Jamal case, despite the persistent emergence of compelling new evidence that undermined all elements of his conviction.

The fact that state and federal judges have consistently upheld Abu-Jamal’s conviction is cited as solid confirmation of his guilt. Brushed aside is the fact that judges have upheld Abu-Jamal’s conviction by skirting established legal procedure (precedence), creating new legal standards that undercut Abu-Jamal’s claims ,and rejecting newly discovered evidence of improprieties by police, prosecutors, and even judges.