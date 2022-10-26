Mumia Abu-Jamal supporters gather outside hearing for new trial

Several dozen supporters of Mumia Abu-Jamal gathered outside a Philadelphia courtroom Wednesday as a judge heard arguments on whether he should get another trial.

Abu-Jamal is currently serving life in prison after being convicted in the 1981 death of police officer Daniel Faulkner.

“It’s about time that Mumia is free,” said Sarah Torres, who came from Detroit for Wednesday’s rally. “It’s been too long. He’s innocent.”