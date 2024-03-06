Krasner called the incident unacceptable.

“We had a 70-year-old woman with a grocery cart on a bus who was struck in the head with a bullet and survived because of the thickness of the glass and movement of the bus.”

Two other teenage boys, ages 14 and 15, and a 49-year-old woman also received graze wounds. All four surviving victims were listed in stable condition Monday night.

Krasner said investigators are working to determine a motive. Bethel said Monday that officers believed it was a targeted shooting.

Also underway is an investigation into a Saturday morning car stop resulting in the arrests of Celena Morrison, the executive director of Philadelphia’s Office of LGBT Affairs, and her husband, Darius McLean, along I-76 in Philadelphia.

A video taken by Morrison of the heated exchange raised questions on social media. In a statement on X, Mayor Cherrell Parker called the footage “concerning” but said she would make no further comment pending a complete investigation.

The incident was not caught on police cameras because state troopers don’t wear body cams in Philadelphia, at least for now.

Krasner said his office is analyzing every piece of evidence in the case to see if charges are appropriate.

State Police patrol cars are equipped with dash cams, and troopers have wireless microphones, but Krasner would not say if he’s heard or seen that evidence yet.

“We will certainly have more information, I would say, by early next week,” he said.

When asked by reporters, Krasner briefly touched on the potential conflict of interest in investigating the case, as Morrison can be heard clearly identifying herself to the trooper as a Philadelphia city official.

“It’s not something we thought about a whole lot. I don’t think there is,” Krasner said. “I’m an independently elected person. I’m not an appointee of the mayor, as is Ms. Morrison,” Krasner said.