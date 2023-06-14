Working on a solution to gun violence and want to share it? Get in touch with gun violence prevention reporters Sammy Caiola and Sam Searles.

Anthony Allegrini Jr.’s family wants the whole story from the night a Pennsylvania State Police trooper shot and killed the 18-year-old while responding to a large crowd gathered to watch illegal street racing on I-95.

Details about the June 4 shooting, including the trooper’s name, won’t become public until the end of an ongoing investigation, said Captain Gerard McShea at a press conference last week. He said the unnamed officer who shot the teen did not have a body-worn camera.

None of the Pa. State Troopers currently have body cameras, McShea confirmed.

“We’re in the process of getting body cams,” he said. “I know it is coming out in the future. The funding is there. This is across the state. It takes a while to outfit an agency across the state. But we are moving to that.”

The trooper shot Allegrini Jr. while responding to an illegal car racing meetup, where McShea said a thousand people were gathered inside and outside vehicles. Allegrini Jr. drove toward two state troopers and did not stop his car when they ordered him to stop, McShea said. One officer then fired a shot into the car, killing Allegrini Jr.

Allegrini Jr.’s family wants more information, and they’ve hired an attorney. They’re currently piecing the story together from snippets of video posted to social media by people who were on the interstate that night. The footage appears to show Allegrini Jr. laying on the interstate after being shot.