Working on a solution to gun violence and want to share it? Get in touch with gun violence prevention reporters Sammy Caiola and Sam Searles.

Anthony Allegrini Sr. misses seeing his son’s workout powder on the kitchen counter, and his car detailing equipment left on the garage floor.

“I’d give anything to see your mess again,” he said from the podium at Pagano Funeral Home in Delaware County.

Anthony Allegrini Jr., 18, died Sunday morning after a Pennsylvania State Police trooper fatally shot him while responding to an illegal street race on I-95 near Penn’s Landing. Pa. State Police say Allegrini Jr. was driving toward two state troopers just before the officer fired.

The teen’s family has hired an attorney and is demanding a full investigation into his death. At the funeral they didn’t speak about the circumstances, and instead focused on what they say made Allegrini Jr. special — his friendly personality, his comedic antics, and his dedication to his family.

“I remember our epic nerf gun battles in the living room, I remember when he pulled a cat bed off the shelf in Target and laid in it in the middle of the aisle,” said his older sister, Jessica Skladanowski.

“There’s an overwhelming silence in our home, that I’m not even sure is our home anymore,” she said. “Anthony had the most incredible and contagious presence.”