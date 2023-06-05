Working on a solution to gun violence and want to share it? Get in touch with gun violence prevention reporters Sammy Caiola and Sam Searles.

The family of an 18-year-old shot and killed by a Pennsylvania State trooper is calling for a full investigation into the incident, which occurred during an illegal car race on I-95 this weekend before a sizable crowd of onlookers.

As state and city authorities investigate the shooting, Philadelphia Police Department leaders say they’re determined to put a stop to this behavior before the summertime.

“We want to make crystal clear, if anyone was participating in this activity, do not think for one moment that you got away with it,” said Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw. “This is not over … This isn’t a game and these are not victimless crimes. Laws are being broken. Communities are being terrorized and people are getting hurt.”

Just before 3:30 a.m. Sunday, Pennsylvania State Police responded to a gathering on the interstate near Penn’s Landing, according to agency representatives.

They said vehicles and hundreds of pedestrians were blocking the highway, and only two state troopers were at the scene.

Anthony Allegrini Junior, 18, was driving toward both troopers when one of them fired into the car, killing the teen, according to Pa. State Police Captain Gerard McShea.

Allegrini was pronounced dead at the scene, and the officers sustained minor injuries to their legs.

One officer fired a single shot that entered the vehicle, McShea said. Some videos from the incident circulating on social media allegedly show Allegrini lying on the interstate, wounded but still moving.

“It’s hard to put a whole story together off a glimpse of video,” he said. “As we investigate this, that’s what we’re doing – we’re collecting everything so we have a clear picture of what occurred so the truth can be discovered.”

As the Pa. State Police are in the process of adopting body cameras, only dash cam footage exists, explained McShea. He said his agency will not reveal the trooper’s identity until the investigation is complete, but could not determine when that will be. The investigation will later be presented to the District Attorney’s office.

Both troopers who were on the scene that night are currently on 72-hour administrative leave.

“We’ll do the interview,” he said. “They’ll be on limited duty or administrative duties, pending a decision from the district attorney.”

He called the events leading up to Allegrini’s death “chaotic.” “There was northbound and southbound shut down, thousands of people standing on the roadway, vehicles doing donuts, fireworks being set off,” McShea said.

At a press conference Monday evening, the Allegrini family’s attorney, Enrique Latoison, said that “this message that’s currently coming out right now, it’s not telling the full story of who Anthony Allegrini is.”

Latoison added that Allegrini was a spectator who wasn’t directly involved in the illegal activity, and called for a transparent investigation.

Reagan Hocking, Allegrini’s girlfriend, said she wants the truth to come out, according to WHYY News partner 6abc.

“I know who Ant was. He was a good kid. He did not deserve any of this.”