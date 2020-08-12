At the end of May, Community College of Philadelphia blazed a trail when its leadership made an early decision to offer all online learning this fall.

Over the summer months, CCP’s Dean of Liberal Studies Chae Sweet helped 200 teachers in her department plan and prepare for this new framework.

Morning Edition host Jennifer Lynn spoke with Dean Sweet about how things are coming along. She says teamwork has been the key to taking on this technical endeavor.

___

So they were faculty experts, right? And there were some who had never done it, [and] those who had done it many, many times. And we brought them all together and we let the faculty decide what the training needed to be and then to do it. And that made all the difference because they were talking to each other, right? And so using that technology was one of the biggest leaps that many had to make. But then they also wanted to know, “How can I translate my passion for students in teaching to this online environment if I can’t see them?” And that was the same question that students had. “How can I get that same community experience if we’re online?”

A lot of instruction is on Zoom for regular academic classes and it’s being used for creative arts classes in your department — for instance, studio sessions for budding photographers and drawing courses. How is that accomplished?

So one of the things that Zoom offered us was a way to be online but still synchronous, which means that the students are online with the faculty live on Zoom. They could emulate some of those in-person experiences with equipment and studios and painting. So, for example, the instructor could be watching someone as they start to draw right at their home. It’s not easy, but using some of the software that’s available and longer synchronous sessions, they were able to create that kind of environment in the online modality.

And about 20% of classes will be synchronous sessions. What was one of the bigger concerns that the teachers had as they began to define their online courses?

Honestly, the technology and just being able to use it capably. It felt to them as if it were a barrier between them and the students, and they didn’t know how they would be able to overcome that, given that you also relied on the Internet. And you also are in your home environment, which has whatever is going on there as part of the background. But one of the things that really helped them was that they knew they didn’t have to worry about their health and even that of their students. And a lot of people had childcare issues, both the students and the faculty. And that’s, again, something they didn’t have to negotiate to be present in the class. I think lifting that worry from them eased a lot of the worries that they had about the technology.

CCP usually does offer childcare for students, doesn’t it?

Yes. So when the college opens, the childcare center generally opens.