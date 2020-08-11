Pa. schools to get more state coronavirus analysis to guide reopening

Under pressure to give schools more health guidance about how to safely reopen, Gov. Tom Wolf’s administration said Monday that it will provide recommendations to school districts based on the local rate of transmission of the coronavirus.

The Department of Health plans to provide an analysis showing the seven-day rate of transmission in each county and group those rates into three categories: low, moderate and substantial.

The department’s recommendation on how to reopen would be based on those categories.

So, for areas with a low transmission rate, districts could adopt a partly remote or a full in-person instruction model. For areas with a moderate transmission rate, districts could adopt a partly remote or fully remote instruction model.

For areas with a substantial transmission rate, the department would recommend a fully remote instruction model. Most of Pennsylvania’s 500 school districts will be in the moderate category.

Still, state Republican lawmakers suggested that the department’s effort is too little, too late, and that it still has yet to release something far more important: guidance on how to respond if and when a teacher or student tests positive.

House Education Committee Chairman Curt Sonney, R-Erie, said the standards outlined Monday would have been more helpful to schools a couple of months ago, when they were starting to figure out their plans for fall.

“Now that school is almost ready to open, we’re really closing in on the 11th hour here, we’re still waiting for probably the most important guidance that they could have brought forward,” Sonney said.

That guidance, Sonney said, is how to deal with students and staff on school property who appear to be sick. The Department of Health is currently developing that guidance and will release it soon, an agency spokesman said.