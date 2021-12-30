Christian Hall was killed one year ago by Pa. State Police. His family still wants answers

This story originally appeared on Spotlight PA.

One year ago, on Dec. 30, 2020, Fe Hall dropped her son Christian off at his job at a local grocery store, thinking she would see him that afternoon.

Instead, Christian left work, walked to the ledge on a nearby overpass close to Stroudsburg in northeastern Pennsylvania, and called 911 about a possible “suicider.” About 90 minutes later, Pennsylvania State Police shot him with his hands in the air.

Fe and her husband, Gareth, have been trying to understand what happened ever since. They’ve started the process of suing the troopers who shot their son and have tried to preserve their memories of Christian as the sweet young man they adopted from China as a baby.