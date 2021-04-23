Chester County reaches consent decree for oversight of Mariner East pipeline builder

This article originally appeared on StateImpact Pennsylvania.

The Chester County District Attorney’s office, using a novel approach to try to hold polluters accountable, filed a consent decree with Mariner East pipeline builder Sunoco Pipeline and Energy Transfer following a civil suit the office filed under the Pennsylvania Clean Streams Law.

The law allows county district attorneys to bring public nuisance claims in order to stop polluting activities. The agreement allows the Chester County Court of Common Pleas to hold the company accountable for any future violations of permits issued by the Department of Environmental Protection and the Public Utility Commission.

“The residents of Chester County deserve to know that the air we breathe, the water we drink, and the land we enjoy are being protected from irreparable damage by large corporations,” District Attorney Deb Ryan said in a statement. “Our complaint seeks to change the defendants’ behavior by forcing them to comply with Pennsylvania laws. It demonstrates to the defendants and others like them that they cannot buy their way out of unlawful conduct.”

The company will continue to be accountable to both the PUC and the DEP, but all construction natural gas liquids line within Chester County will have an additional layer of scrutiny.

“We’re now another agency they have to communicate with on a regular basis about their activities or any violations,” said Seth Weber, a special prosecutor with the Chester County DA. “And if the DEP and the PUC takes action that is not enough, now we can come in and file a motion for contempt of court.”