Chester County revives its local chapter of the National Alliance on Mental Illness

The National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) has returned to Chester County. The local chapter, based in Exton, will provide support and education for people in the county dealing with mental illnesses as well as their families.

Sara Wein, a licensed social worker and West Chester resident, is spearheading the charge as the new executive director for NAMI Chester County.

“Our hope is that our chapter is going to be able to implement some of these peer support as well as family support services here in Chester County,” Wein said. “So really bringing these folks to our community members who have really indicated and shared and have been sharing for quite some time that these services are really needed.”

Chester County previously had a NAMI chapter. However, the all-volunteer organization was dependent on the old NAMI state organization, which shuttered in 2015. The new state organization, NAMI Keystone PA, is reconstructing the new NAMI Chester County.