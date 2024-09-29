This story originally appeared on 6abc.

A woman from New Jersey and a man from Pittsburgh are the latest people to be charged after the chaotic car meetups in Philadelphia last weekend.

Alexis Boyce, 20, from Englishtown, New Jersey, surrendered to Philly police Friday morning.

Police say her vehicle, a Dodge Challenger, was recovered.

Boyce is charged with causing/risking a catastrophe, riot, fleeing a police officer and related offenses.

Albert Woynar, 18, was arrested in his hometown of Pittsburgh by the Pennsylvania State Police on Friday.

He has been transported to Philadelphia.

Woynar is also charged with causing/risking a catastrophe, riot and fleeing a police officer. He’s also charged with aggravated assault.

The chaos unfolded between 9:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 21 and lasted until just after 4:30 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 22.