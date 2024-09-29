N.J. woman, Pittsburgh man latest to be charged after chaotic car meetups in Philly

Officials said meetups happened last weekend at 11 different intersections throughout the city, attracting crowds and vehicles and resulting in injuries and property damage.

A woman from New Jersey and a man from Pittsburgh are the latest people to be charged after the chaotic car meetups in Philadelphia last weekend.

Alexis Boyce, 20, from Englishtown, New Jersey, surrendered to Philly police Friday morning.

Police say her vehicle, a Dodge Challenger, was recovered.

Boyce is charged with causing/risking a catastrophe, riot, fleeing a police officer and related offenses.

Albert Woynar, 18, was arrested in his hometown of Pittsburgh by the Pennsylvania State Police on Friday.

He has been transported to Philadelphia.

Woynar is also charged with causing/risking a catastrophe, riot and fleeing a police officer. He’s also charged with aggravated assault.

The chaos unfolded between 9:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 21 and lasted until just after 4:30 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 22.

According to police, officers responded to multiple locations where crowds ranging from 50 to over 200 vehicles had gathered.

Police say the incidents involved “dangerous behaviors” such as drifting, setting off fireworks, starting trash fires and, in some cases, vandalizing police vehicles.

These arrests come after two men were charged earlier this week.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call or text police at (215) 686-TIPS (8477).

