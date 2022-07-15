The mid-July opening is just a bit behind their normal public pool schedule. Normally pools in Camden open around the Fourth of July.

“We usually start right after the Fourth of July and I believe just making sure it’s ready, all the shock treatment and everything together, you don’t want our kids to jump in a pool. That’s not 100%. You know, our kids need to jump in and have fun all day without feeling uncomfortable,” the mayor said.

The pool was filled with plastic pool toys and balls, along with children happy to get out of the 90-degree heat. The facility had multiple lifeguards keeping an eye on things, with two stationed at the shallow end of the pool to make sure the youngest children didn’t get into trouble.

Although finding lifeguards has been a problem in many places, Mayor Carstarphen said they had a full complement hired, and some of the youth in their Human Services Department took the lifeguard training to help out this summer.