Both methadone and buprenorphine can help people manage opioid use disorders, even during pregnancy. In fact, health providers strongly recommend these medications for most pregnant people, as they can reduce withdrawal complications and the chances of a deadly overdose.

Now, a new study shows that buprenorphine, rather than methadone, may be safer in terms of health outcomes for babies born to patients who took the medication during pregnancy.

“This is the largest study that has been published so far of pregnant patients on these medications,” said Dr. Elizabeth Suarez, lead researcher. “So, I think it could have an impact on how providers make some treatment decisions.”

The study was published Dec. 1 in the New England Journal of Medicine.